A new Great Game at the UN? | In Focus podcast

Syed Akbaruddin joins us to discuss how the UN and the world powers will deal with Afghanistan and its Taliban rulers

The United States has literally fled Afghanistan. Other Western nations, most of them part of the G-7, had wanted an extension beyond August 31 so that repatriation flights could continue, but U.S. President Joe Biden put his foot down.

What will be the international status of Afghanistan now? Who will represent the country in the U.N.? What are the options of the international body while dealing with the Taliban? How will the U.S. deal with the Taliban? Will Russia and China have a better grip on the Taliban than the western powers?

Guest: Syed Akbaruddin, formerly India’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York and currently Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy in Hyderabad.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu