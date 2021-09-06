A new Cold War and the rise of China | On Books podcast

Sanjaya Baru and Suhasini Haidar speak to us on their book, 'A New Cold War'

In this episode, we are joined by Sanjaya Baru and Suhasini Haidar to talk about the new book "A New Cold War: Henry Kissinger and the Rise of China.”

Timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Kissinger's historic 1971 visit that marked the start of the era of U.S.-China engagement, the book examines the legacies of the visit. We discuss in this podcast how the 1971 visit happened, its impact on the Cold War, and the evolution of U.S.-China relations in the years since.

We particularly focus on the consequences for India, and ask what the lessons from history are as India navigates a new era of U.S.-China competition. The book is a collection of essays by 18 authors, and is edited by Dr. Baru and Rahul Sharma. Suhasini Haidar is among the authors.

Guests: Sanjaya Baru, political commentator, author, and previously media adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor and Diplomatic Affairs Editor, The Hindu

Host: Ananth Krishnan, China correspondent, The Hindu