1,000 matches of IPL: Taking stock of the League’s global impact on cricket and beyond | In Focus podcast

Amol Karhadkar takes us to the initial days of the Indian Premier League, its impact on sports in India as well as other countries and its controversies.

May 04, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been in action since 2008, the year after India won the inaugural T20 World Cup. When Mumbai Indians played Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 30, it marked the 1,000th match of the competition since its inception. This is a historic moment in the history of the league, attesting to its extraordinary success and staying power.

On this landmark occasion, we take a look at the impact IPL has had – on cricket, on cricketers, on the business of cricket, on other sports in India, and its oversized footprint in the domain of sporting entertainment and popular culture as a whole. While its success is indisputable – has its impact on other sports in India been positive? Can the IPL model work for growing a sporting culture in India that goes beyond cricket? 

Guest: Amol Karhadkar, The Hindu’s Sports Bureau.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

