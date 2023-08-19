World Photography Day | Frozen frames

August 19, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

As we commemorate World Photography Day on August 19, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images taken by The Hindu’s photographers

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, won the first prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

Cadets march as rose pedals are being showered by a helicopter during the Passing Out Parade and Pipping ceremony at Officer Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

Ripon Building, home of the Greater Chennai Corporation, was lit up for the seventh Asian Hockey Championship.

In this picture is a Theyyam named Galinchan trudges along the village pathways of Madikai to visit the households under its divine jurisdiction.

After a scorching afternoon, a sudden showers surprises residents of Madurai.

The photograph clicked by V. Raju, Special News Photographer, The Hindu, won a consolation prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

Flood-affected people wait for food as they are shifted under a flyover from the banks of the Yamuna river at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi.,

Marine police rescue ten Sri Lankan Tamils, including children, who landed at the first islet off Danushkodi seeking livelihood in Tamil Nadu.

A flock of black-headed ibis (Threskiornis melanocephalus) at Krishnampathy tank that is filled with plastic waste, in Coimbatore.

Muslims gather at the Edigha Chilkalguda to offer prayers on the occasion of Id-Ul-Adha in Secunderabad.

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, won the second prize in the National Photo Contest-2023 organised by The Photography Academy of India, in collaboration with India International Photographic Council as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

Osman Nagar, Habeeb Colony and Saif Colony-2 in Jalpally municipality are completely under water, outskirts of the Hyderabad following night-long heavy rains.

Ambulance loses control and falls from a slope in the middle of NICE road in Bengaluru.

Residents of Pamula Lanka, an island village, commute using a boat as the road leading to their village submerged following release of flood water into Krishna River.

With over a month away for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, huge Plaster of Paris idols get ready at Mangalghat in Hyderabad.

A group of boys take a minute among paddy fields on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur.

The hillock at Kokapet SEZ, where HMDA earned more than ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multistoreyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad’s capital region.

Artists from Rajasthan perform ‘Kalbelia’ dance during National Folk and Tribal Art Festival ‘Utkarsh’ at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal.

A view of the historical Jamia Masjid and Hari Parbat fort in Srinagar.

The picture clicked by Kommuri Srinivas, Photographer, The Hindu, which won a consolation prize in ‘Photojournalism’ category of a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.