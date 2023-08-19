HamberMenu
World Photography Day | Frozen frames

A collection of stunning photos by The Hindu's photographers

August 19, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As we commemorate World Photography Day on August 19, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images taken by The Hindu’s photographers

Photo: K.R. Deepak

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, won the first prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Cadets march as rose pedals are being showered by a helicopter during the Passing Out Parade and Pipping ceremony at Officer Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Ripon Building, home of the Greater Chennai Corporation, was lit up for the seventh Asian Hockey Championship.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

In this picture is a Theyyam named Galinchan trudges along the village pathways of Madikai to visit the households under its divine jurisdiction.

Photo: G. Moorthy

After a scorching afternoon, a sudden showers surprises residents of Madurai.

Photo: V. Raju

The photograph clicked by V. Raju, Special News Photographer, The Hindu, won a consolation prize in a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Flood-affected people wait for food as they are shifted under a flyover from the banks of the Yamuna river at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi.,

Photo: L. Balachandar

Marine police rescue ten Sri Lankan Tamils, including children, who landed at the first islet off Danushkodi seeking livelihood in Tamil Nadu.

Photo: M. Periasamy

A flock of black-headed ibis (Threskiornis melanocephalus) at Krishnampathy tank that is filled with plastic waste, in Coimbatore.

Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Muslims gather at the Edigha Chilkalguda to offer prayers on the occasion of Id-Ul-Adha in Secunderabad.

Photo: K.R. Deepak

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer, The Hindu, won the second prize in the National Photo Contest-2023 organised by The Photography Academy of India, in collaboration with India International Photographic Council as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

Photo: Nagara Gopal

Osman Nagar, Habeeb Colony and Saif Colony-2 in Jalpally municipality are completely under water, outskirts of the Hyderabad following night-long heavy rains.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Ambulance loses control and falls from a slope in the middle of NICE road in Bengaluru.

Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Residents of Pamula Lanka, an island village, commute using a boat as the road leading to their village submerged following release of flood water into Krishna River.

Photo: Nagara Gopal

With over a month away for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, huge Plaster of Paris idols get ready at Mangalghat in Hyderabad.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

A group of boys take a minute among paddy fields on the outskirts of Imphal, Manipur.

Photo: Nagara Gopal

The hillock at Kokapet SEZ, where HMDA earned more than ₹100 crore per acre, is being pounded to dust to give rise to multistoreyed structures on the outer periphery of Hyderabad’s capital region.

Photo: A.M. Faruqui

Artists from Rajasthan perform ‘Kalbelia’ dance during National Folk and Tribal Art Festival ‘Utkarsh’ at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal.

Photo: Nissar Ahmad

A view of the historical Jamia Masjid and Hari Parbat fort in Srinagar.

Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

The picture clicked by Kommuri Srinivas, Photographer, The Hindu, which won a consolation prize in ‘Photojournalism’ category of a contest organised by A.P. Photo Journalists Association as a part of the World Photography Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

