In Frames | Money, get away...

Certain tribes of Assam earn a livelihood without following the economic models of modern society, relying on the barter system

January 14, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Ritu Raj Konwar

Assam has a large number of tribes, each unique in its tradition, culture, and attire which looks exotic when viewed from the outside; it is but a way of life here. The landscape, the range of communities, and geographical and ecological diversity make these tribes different from communities in other parts of the country.

Tribal people living in the hills of Karbi Anglong district of Assam work hard to earn their livelihood, as well as the social needs.

The tribal people relies mostly on the barter system, and by providing services. Money as a store and measurement of value and medium of exchange is not used widely. The profit for profit’s sake model in economic dealings is generally absent. This was evident even during the pandemic years and it helped them enormously.

Cooperative and collective endeavour is a strongly developed feature of their economy especially in the post-harvest agricultural work. There is a mutual dependence among the people who assist their fellow villagers in preserving the grains for future consumption.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Group effort: Workers husking paddy in Bormarjong village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Fresh catch: Women return with fish caught from the fields to feed the workers at Bormarjong.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

All together: Villagers gathered for husking paddy.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Paying with food: A woman washes rice to serve the villagers who were working in her agricultural field.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

To preserve: Villagers help in making Miphur rice bags to preserve the grain.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Served hot: Food getting ready for those who have helped in husking paddy.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Leisure time: Villagers relax with workers during the day of cleaning of his paddy.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Busy at work: A man make straw bundles which will be used for packing rice.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Happy face: A lady with her Miphur rice bags.

