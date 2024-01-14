January 14, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Assam has a large number of tribes, each unique in its tradition, culture, and attire which looks exotic when viewed from the outside; it is but a way of life here. The landscape, the range of communities, and geographical and ecological diversity make these tribes different from communities in other parts of the country.

Tribal people living in the hills of Karbi Anglong district of Assam work hard to earn their livelihood, as well as the social needs.

The tribal people relies mostly on the barter system, and by providing services. Money as a store and measurement of value and medium of exchange is not used widely. The profit for profit’s sake model in economic dealings is generally absent. This was evident even during the pandemic years and it helped them enormously.

Cooperative and collective endeavour is a strongly developed feature of their economy especially in the post-harvest agricultural work. There is a mutual dependence among the people who assist their fellow villagers in preserving the grains for future consumption.

Group effort: Workers husking paddy in Bormarjong village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Fresh catch: Women return with fish caught from the fields to feed the workers at Bormarjong.

All together: Villagers gathered for husking paddy.

Paying with food: A woman washes rice to serve the villagers who were working in her agricultural field.

To preserve: Villagers help in making Miphur rice bags to preserve the grain.

Served hot: Food getting ready for those who have helped in husking paddy.

Leisure time: Villagers relax with workers during the day of cleaning of his paddy.

Busy at work: A man make straw bundles which will be used for packing rice.

Happy face: A lady with her Miphur rice bags.