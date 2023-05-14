In Frames | Songs for the soul

HamberMenu
The Karbi people’s most distinctive practice is an elaborate death ceremony, called Chomangkan

May 14, 2023

Ritu Raj Konwar

The Karbi people make up one of the major tribes of Assam, with most of them living in Karbi Anglong district. They are expert weavers and practise jhum (slash and burn) cultivation in the hills. But their most distinctive practice is an elaborate death ceremony, called Chomangkan. While the funeral ceremony is performed at the time of cremation, a unique festival is held at a later date as a remembrance for the departed. Karbis believe in the immortality of the soul, the afterlife and rebirth. It is believed that unless the spirits of the dead are sanctified with the rituals of Chomangkan, they do not get peace.

Among the most elaborate and expensive of ceremonies of the Karbis, Chomangkan lasts for four days and nights. Professional mourners, called lunsepi, render sorrowful songs. Their tunes of lamentation go on for hours, with only short breaks in between. No one is formally invited to the ceremony but all are welcome. In spite of the sad undertones, Chomangkan is an important occasion for families to welcome guests with great warmth.

People come in batches, and everyone carries ceremonial totems. At the top of the main totem, there is a wooden vo-jaru (racket­tailed drongo). This extraordinary woodcraft — a symbolical representation of the tribe standing for clan unity — is called jambeli athon.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

Elegy in white: Karbi boys and girls in traditional dress perform a ceremonial dance during the Chomangkan ceremony in Borgaon village, Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

Songs of lamentation: Professional mourners called lunsepi sing for the peace and the safe passage of the souls of the departed.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

A time for sorrow: The lunsepi can sing for hours on end, taking only short breaks between songs rich with pathos.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

Shoulder to shoulder: The Phangcho family carries a symbolic bier as part of the ritual.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

Quiet intensity: Members belong to Phangcho family of Karbi community play drams during a ritual in Chomangkan festival.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Birds of a feather: The ceremonial totem of the Karbis features a wooden racket­tailed drongo, which symbolises clan unity.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

Sacred rites: Karbis believe that unless the spirits of the dead are sanctified with the rituals of Chomangkan, they do not get peace.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

Coming together: There are no formal invitations to the rituals for the remembrance of the departed but all guests are welcome to take part.

Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

Established custom: The rituals are performed wearing traditional traditional attire and jewellery.

Elegy in white: Karbi boys and girls in traditional dress perform a ceremonial dance during the Chomangkan ceremony in Borgaon village, Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
Photo: Ritu Raj Knowar

