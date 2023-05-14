In Frames | Songs for the soul

May 14, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The Karbi people make up one of the major tribes of Assam, with most of them living in Karbi Anglong district. They are expert weavers and practise jhum (slash and burn) cultivation in the hills. But their most distinctive practice is an elaborate death ceremony, called Chomangkan. While the funeral ceremony is performed at the time of cremation, a unique festival is held at a later date as a remembrance for the departed. Karbis believe in the immortality of the soul, the afterlife and rebirth. It is believed that unless the spirits of the dead are sanctified with the rituals of Chomangkan, they do not get peace.

Among the most elaborate and expensive of ceremonies of the Karbis, Chomangkan lasts for four days and nights. Professional mourners, called lunsepi, render sorrowful songs. Their tunes of lamentation go on for hours, with only short breaks in between. No one is formally invited to the ceremony but all are welcome. In spite of the sad undertones, Chomangkan is an important occasion for families to welcome guests with great warmth.

People come in batches, and everyone carries ceremonial totems. At the top of the main totem, there is a wooden vo-jaru (racket­tailed drongo). This extraordinary woodcraft — a symbolical representation of the tribe standing for clan unity — is called jambeli athon.

Elegy in white: Karbi boys and girls in traditional dress perform a ceremonial dance during the Chomangkan ceremony in Borgaon village, Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Songs of lamentation: Professional mourners called lunsepi sing for the peace and the safe passage of the souls of the departed.

A time for sorrow: The lunsepi can sing for hours on end, taking only short breaks between songs rich with pathos.

Shoulder to shoulder: The Phangcho family carries a symbolic bier as part of the ritual.

Quiet intensity: Members belong to Phangcho family of Karbi community play drams during a ritual in Chomangkan festival.

Birds of a feather: The ceremonial totem of the Karbis features a wooden racket­tailed drongo, which symbolises clan unity.

Sacred rites: Karbis believe that unless the spirits of the dead are sanctified with the rituals of Chomangkan, they do not get peace.

Coming together: There are no formal invitations to the rituals for the remembrance of the departed but all guests are welcome to take part.