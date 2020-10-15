Rain pours misery on Hyderabad

15 October 2020 13:26 IST

In what is being termed by the Meteorology department as the highest in the month of October since 1891, the city has received an average of 17 cm rainfall

As many as 16 people lost their lives due to the rains pounding Hyderabad on Wednesday. With the latest deaths, the toll till Wednesday night rose to 24 including eight members of two families, who lost their lives after a large boundary wall collapsed on their houses in Chandrayangutta area late on Tuesday.

Here is a series of photos from the city as it reels under the deluge.

