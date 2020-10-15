Photos

Rain pours misery on Hyderabad

The Hindu Net Desk 15 October 2020 13:26 IST
Updated: 15 October 2020 13:31 IST
Doors of the historic Himayatsagar opened after a gap of nearly a decade following heavy rains.
Photo: PTI
A view of the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge submerged in floodwater.
A view of the cut off Gaganpahad connecting Hyderabad City to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport that resulted in several vehicles passing by on NH44 being washed away during the deluge.
Photo:Nagara Gopal
Several homes went out under the spate of river Musi, at Chaderghat.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Rescue operation being carried out for locals to move them to safer places following heavy rain, at Falaknuma.
Photo: PTI
A view of a flooded road following heavy rains at Dilshuknagar.
A view of a flooded road following heavy rains at Malakpet.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
Residents of Nadeem Colony near Golconda Fort area wade through water following heavy rains.
Photo:Nagara Gopal
A man dives for a swim into Musi river, which has swept into his home at Moosanagar slum.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

In what is being termed by the Meteorology department as the highest in the month of October since 1891, the city has received an average of 17 cm rainfall

As many as 16 people lost their lives due to the rains pounding Hyderabad on Wednesday. With the latest deaths, the toll till Wednesday night rose to 24 including eight members of two families, who lost their lives after a large boundary wall collapsed on their houses in Chandrayangutta area late on Tuesday.

Here is a series of photos from the city as it reels under the deluge.

