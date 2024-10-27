GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

News in Frames: Dark times befall Sivakasi matchbox labourers

Dark times have befallen the small units making safety matches in Kovilpatti of Tamil Nadu as mechanisation and cheap imported lighters have hit the labourers hard

Updated - October 27, 2024 01:23 pm IST

N. Rajesh

Poor residents of Kovilpatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu still depend on the manufacture of safety matches for their survival. But mechanisation of the manufacture process has caused immense loss of work to the labourers.

A century ago, people in the region depended on agriculture, working in paddy fields during the rainy season. As unemployment led to various problems in society, a few landlords of Sivakasi went to Kolkata where matchboxes were made in large numbers. There they learnt the basics of the work, and launched the matchbox business back home in 1923.

They established printing presses as ancillary units and the available chemicals helped them make fireworks. The Janata government, which came to power at the Centre in 1977, recognised matchbox manufacturing as a cottage industry.

Sivakasi — known equally as a mecca for printing ‘god calendars’ and cinema posters and most of all for its accident-prone firecracker industry — housed some 200 match-making units in 2011. No special skill or training is required to be engaged in this industry. Women, children, elderly, and physically challenged make match boxes from their homes.

However, the introduction of machines in production a couple of decades ago was a big blow to them and the arrival of Chinese-made cigarette lighters ruined the industry further. Rise in the prices of raw materials, drop in the incentive for export, and removal of matchbox manufacturing from the list of cottage industries wreaked havoc on the struggling industry.

The annual turnover of the industry, predominantly present in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, which was around ₹2,000 crore earlier, has dipped to ₹800 crore. This led to job loss as many units run for only four days a week.

The people of Kovilpatti are now hoping for intervention from the government to steady their sinking livelihood.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Stick pile: A worker cleans and collects dried sticks for safety matches.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Chop chop: Workers arrange aspen and white pine logs, which are used to make the matchsticks.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Under the sun: Women spread sticks to dry before they are made into safety matches.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Inflammable mixture: Chemicals being prepared before the sticks are dipped into it to make matchsticks.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Slice and dice: Workers carry sliced sheets of wood before they are cut into sticks for the safety matches.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Hands-on process: Matchboxes being packed with finished matchsticks.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Fine print: A woman checks the printed sheets used to make the boxes for the safety matches.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Quick burn: Sticks arranged after being dipped into the chemical mixture that ignites the stick upon striking the surface of the matchbox.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Final product: The finished matchboxes are packed into cartons.

Photo: N. Rajesh

Striking set: A labourer stacks matchboxes after filling them with matchsticks.

Published - October 27, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / human interest / labour

Top News Today

Stick pile: A worker cleans and collects dried sticks for safety matches.
0 / 0
Photo: N. Rajesh
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.