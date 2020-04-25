In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.
Photo: M. Vedhan
The Thiruvanmiyur-ECR market also saw huge crowds, with social distancing norms being flouted widely.
Photo: M. Karunakaran
People throng a temporary vegetable market at the corporation play ground in Chinthadripet.
Photo: R. Ragu
Milk sold out at an Aavin milk booth in Anna Nagar.
Photo: K. Pichumani
Swiggy's delivery personnel waiting at a grocery shop in Mogappair West.
Photo: M. Vedhan
A vegetable vendor in Triplicane has managed to sell all her products.
Photo: K.V. Srinivasan
A packed meat and fish market at Bell School grounds in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, on Saturday.
Photo: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN
People waiting in a queue to buy vegetables from a van at Thirumangalam.
Photo: K. Pichumani
People flout social distancing guidelines as they visit Triplicane market to buy fruits and vegetables.
Photo: S. R. Raghunathan
A motorist arguing with the police in Salem. People continued to venture out after the State government extended timings of grocery shops till 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Photo: E.Lakshmi Narayanan