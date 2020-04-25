Photos

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on April 24 that a complete lockdown would be imposed in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations to curb the spread of COVID-19, from 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 29; and in Salem and Tiruppur Municipal Corporations from 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 28.

The announcement triggered panic buying on Saturday, April 25, as people thronged market areas and grocery shops. Here are some pictures of the frenzy.

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

The Jama Masjid in Delhi wears a deserted look on the first day of Ramadan. Friday prayers weren’t held due to the nationwide lockdown.

A man and his pet dog in masks, returning from Govt. Veterinary Hospital, Vepery, Chennai.

Traditional fishermen work at full swing at Jalaripeta on Wednesday as the demand for fish soars in Visakhapatnam. The traditional fishermen are exempted from the annual fishing ban that began on April 15.

Heavy traffic jam at the U.P.-Delhi border near Ghazipur as strict checking has been put in place, on Tuesday.

Conservancy workers sanitise themselves after collecting biomedical waste at Rajawadi hospital, Mumbai, on Monday.

