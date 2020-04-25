In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on April 24 that a complete lockdown would be imposed in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations to curb the spread of COVID-19, from 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 29; and in Salem and Tiruppur Municipal Corporations from 6 a.m. on April 26 to 9 p.m. on April 28.

The announcement triggered panic buying on Saturday, April 25, as people thronged market areas and grocery shops. Here are some pictures of the frenzy.