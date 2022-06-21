In pictures | India observes 8th International Yoga Day

1/15

Personnel of the Quest Academy Adventure Sports and Travel perform yoga on a stand up paddle at Pirappanvalasai beach in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu on June 20, 2022, on the eve of International Yoga Day. Photo: L. Balachandar

Sportspersons perform yoga as part of countdown programme of International Day of Yoga organised by Regional Outreach Bureau with Press Information Bureau, at Kayaking & Canoeing Water Sports Centre at Lower Lake in Bhopal on June 17, 2022. Photo: A.M. Faruqui

Yoga enthusiasts gathered in Mysuru Palace on June 19, 2022, as part of the rehearsals for the International Yoga Day. Photo: M.A. Sriram

A group yoga session organised by the Indian Coast Guard team at V. K. Krishna Menon Indoor stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala on June 19, 2022 turned out to be a creative demonstration of its ascetic discipline heralding the International Day of Yoga celebrations. Photo: K. Ragesh

Children attend a yoga session on the beach promenade ahead of the International Day of Yoga day, in Puducherry on June 19, 2022. Photo: S.S. Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the main event of the International Day of Yoga at the Mysuru Palace on June 21, 2022. Photo: M.A. Sriram

Yoga exponent K. V. S. K. Murthy demonstrating a record-breaking feat of performing 108 rounds of 12 postures of Surya Namaskar in water, in 12 minutes at National Tourism Day celebrations organised by the APTDC at Berm Park in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on June 21, 2022. Photo: V. Raju

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman performs yoga during the International Yoga Day at the historic Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photo: R. V. Moorthy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others do yoga during the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhawan, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (centre), Minister for Health K. Sudhakar (right) and Minister for Cooperation S. T. Somashekar took part in the main event of the International Day of Yoga led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the Mysuru Palace premises. Photo: M.A. Sriram

Members of Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti (SPYSS) on the occasion of International Yoga Day in Manguluru, Karnataka. Photo: Special Arrangement

Participants take part in mass yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga in front of Bangalore Palace, in Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 21, 2022. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Men and women perform yoga on their two-wheeler at a ground in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Telangana Governor and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, actress Lavanya Tripathi, Union Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast States Development G. Kishan Reddy and others participate in the ‘Yoga Ustav’ on occasion of 25th countdown day to 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 at LB Stadium Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal