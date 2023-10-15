In pictures | Farewell to elephant ‘Moorthy’, Theppakadu’s success story in rehabilitation

October 15, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

‘Moorthy’, one of the most famous elephants of Mudumalai’s Theppakadu elephant camp, died on October 14. Moorthy leaves behind a transformational legacy that champions the powers of rehabilitation.

A makhna (tuskless male) elephant, Moorthy is believed to have killed 23 people in Kerala and was to be shot and killed by the Kerala forest department. However, in 1998 he ventured into the forests of Tamil Nadu, where he was captured and brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp. His injuries were treated by forest veterinarian, Dr. Krishnamoorthy, after whom he was eventually named.

Moorthy was then trained to become one of the “kumki” elephants who aid in operations against wild elephants. He quickly became one of the most docile and dependable elephants at the camp, assisting the Forest Department in multiple operations to mitigate negative human-elephant interactions, though he himself carried scars from bullet injuries.

After years of service, Moorthy retired in 2022. He died on October 14, 2023 of age-related conditions.

Makhna “Moorthy” elephant with Kirumaran Mahout. He took care of Moorthy, until Moorthy’s death.

Forest veterinarian Dr. Krishnamoorthy seen with makhna “Moorthy” elephant in 1998 at the Theppakadu elephant camp. The elephant was named after Dr. Krishnamoorthy, who treated him.

Maneka Gandhi, then Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment visited Moorthy in 1998.

Moorthy was captured on July 12, 1998 at Gudalur in the Kerala border.

Moorthy was set to be shot dead by the Kerala forest department, but fortunately ventured into the forests of Tamil Nadu.

Moorthy came to be a favourite among the kids at the Theppakadu elephant camp. He was the most dependable and docile elephant in the camp.

After years of service, Moorthy was retired in 2022.

Upon his retirement, Moorthy was given a fitting farewell at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Kirumaran, the mahout who had been taking care of Moorthy, paying his last respects at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Vidya, Deputy Director of the Mudumalai tiger reserve, along with the forest staff paying last respects to Moorthy at Theppakadu elephant camp

Family members of Kirumaran, and others paying their last respects to Moorthy.

Riddled with bullet injuries all over his legs, Moorthy — who died of age-related conditions at around 9 p.m on October 14 — bore the marks of his run-ins with human communities all his life.