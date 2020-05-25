In pictures | Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid unfamiliar times

25 May 2020 15:12 IST

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across India were a low-key affair as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The festival was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on May 24, while the rest of the country is celebrating on May 25.

As the country followed the restrictions of the fourth lockdown, Muslim families had a low key Eid-ul-Fitr, just as many rituals and traditions of the holy month of Ramzan were disrupted. Large iftar parties were replaced with simpler meals, communal prayers shifted online and elaborate Eid lunches made with lockdown staples available at home.

Here is how India celebrated Eid, amid and despite the lockdown.

