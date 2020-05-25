Photos

In pictures | Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid unfamiliar times

25 May 2020 15:12 IST
Updated: 25 May 2020 15:21 IST
1 / 10

A family clicks a selfie after offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the historical Khairudeen Jama Masjid during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar.
Photo: PTI
A Muslim family offering Ramzan prayers at their residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: R. Ragu
Security posted in front of a mosque in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, during Eid-ul-Fitr. Mosques and other places of worship remained closed in the State in view of the coronavirus-related lockdown.
Photo: L. Balachandar
Devotees offer prayers for the deceased at a graveyard in Hyderabad.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
A man walks through an empty Eidgah in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata.
Photo: Reuters
Policemen keep vigil outside the closed Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj.
Photo: PTI
Prayers being offered from their residence in front of the historical Jama Masjid on the occassion of Eid in New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Devotees offer the Eid namaaz from their residence in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.
Photo: Salman Ansari
Eid being celebrated in India’s biggest mosque Taj-ul-Masjid in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Photo: A.M. Faruqui
A Muslim man donateing money as part of a ritual on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Vijayawada.
Photo: V. Raju

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across India were a low-key affair as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The festival was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on May 24, while the rest of the country is celebrating on May 25.

As the country followed the restrictions of the fourth lockdown, Muslim families had a low key Eid-ul-Fitr, just as many rituals and traditions of the holy month of Ramzan were disrupted. Large iftar parties were replaced with simpler meals, communal prayers shifted online and elaborate Eid lunches made with lockdown staples available at home.

Here is how India celebrated Eid, amid and despite the lockdown.

religious festival or holiday
islam