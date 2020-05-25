Photos

In pictures | Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid unfamiliar times

1/10

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across India were a low-key affair as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The festival was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on May 24, while the rest of the country is celebrating on May 25.

As the country followed the restrictions of the fourth lockdown, Muslim families had a low key Eid-ul-Fitr, just as many rituals and traditions of the holy month of Ramzan were disrupted. Large iftar parties were replaced with simpler meals, communal prayers shifted online and elaborate Eid lunches made with lockdown staples available at home.

Here is how India celebrated Eid, amid and despite the lockdown.

Other Slideshows

Devotees offer the Eid namaaz from their residence in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.

In pictures | Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid unfamiliar times

An elderly woman tries to salvage her house that collapsed during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Thursday.

In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan.

In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees called off their agitation and reported to duty to ferry essential services staff. This photo was taken at Byculla in Mumbai.

Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions

Farmers boil paddy in a traditional method, at Pothampadam, Kollengode, in Palakkad district. As the mills and granaries are closed due to the lockdown, farmers have resorted to traditional methods of grain conservation, which includes boiling the paddy grains manually, in huge vessels. The process is time-consuming and also strenuous unlike processing it mechanically in mills, saving time and labour.

In Pictures | Day 46 of coronavirus lockdown gives people the heebie-jeebies

Students and Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders wait in a queue, without masks and avoiding social-distancing norms, to withdraw the State government’s grant for school uniform and also the second instalment of ₹500 to Jan Dhan accounts, deposited by Central government.

In Pictures | Day-45 of coronavirus lockdown leaves people in limbo

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY