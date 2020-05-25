In pictures | Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid unfamiliar times

Devotees offer the Eid namaaz from their residence in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.
Photo: Salman Ansari
A family clicks a selfie after offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the historical Khairudeen Jama Masjid during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar.
Photo: PTI
A Muslim family offering Ramzan prayers at their residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: R. Ragu
Security posted in front of a mosque in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, during Eid-ul-Fitr. Mosques and other places of worship remained closed in the State in view of the coronavirus-related lockdown.
Photo: L. Balachandar
Devotees offer prayers for the deceased at a graveyard in Hyderabad.
Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA
A man walks through an empty Eidgah in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata.
Photo: Reuters
Policemen keep vigil outside the closed Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj.
Photo: PTI
A Muslim man donating money as part of a ritual on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Vijayawada.
Photo: V. Raju
Prayers being offered from their residence in front of the historical Jama Masjid on the occassion of Eid in New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Eid being celebrated in India’s biggest mosque Taj-ul-Masjid in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Photo: A.M. Faruqui