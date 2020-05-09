In Pictures | Day 46 of coronavirus lockdown gives people the heebie-jeebies

1/14

Farmers boil paddy in a traditional method, at Pothampadam, Kollengode, in Palakkad district. As the mills and granaries are closed due to the lockdown, farmers have resorted to traditional methods of grain conservation, which includes boiling the paddy grains manually, in huge vessels. The process is time-consuming and also strenuous unlike processing it mechanically in mills, saving time and labour. Photo: K.K. Mustafah

A mural drawn to create awareness on coronavirus in Guwahati. A few fresh coronavirus cases were reported on day 46 of the lockdown. This brings the total number of cases to 59 in Assam. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Kolkata police use a drone to keep a watch on various areas. The West Bengal government said that it had brought back around 6,000 residents stranded outside the State and ensured safe return of people of other States stuck in Bengal. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Children wait by the wayside to collect food donated by volunteers at a slum, in Bhubaneswar. Five special trains from three States – Gujarat (3), Maharashtra (1) and Tamil Nadu (1) – will be operated to bring back 5,000 stranded Odia people. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Doctors and medical staff of LNJP Hospital wait in a queue for getting themselves tested for COVID-19, in New Delhi. With 224 new instances of the novel coronavirus infection, the total number of cases reported in the national capital climbed to 6,542 and 68 deaths have been reported so far. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

The nationwide lockdown has reduced the orders for the owners of these vintage cars that are used in marriage processions, in Hyderabad. The Telangana police will soon rollout an Artificial Intelligence-based system through CCTVs to check for face-mask violations. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Migrant workers gather at S.T. stand in Maharashtra’s Sangli to reach their native places. Of these workers, around 480 workers are bound for Salem in Tamil Nadu. There were nearly 10 lakh migrants in Maharashtra who wished to return to their home States and so far, 32 trains have been operated from the State. Photo: Uday Deolekar

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant at Payakapuram in Vijayawada. The number of active COVID-19 cases slid below the 1,000 mark to 999 in Andhra Pradesh though the overall tally rose to 1,930 and so far the State has reported 44 deaths. Photo: V. Raju

Fire service personnel spray disinfectant at Bharathi Street, Mogappair. In Tamil Nadu, the number of coronavirus cases riose to 6009, including 10 foreigners and the death toll is 40. Photo: M. Vedhan

Workers clean the open drains at Ramavarappadu Panchayat area in Vijayawada. As of today, the State has completed testing 1,65,069 samples, of which 1,63,139 returned negative. Photo: V. Raju

An EDMC worker fumigate the insect-dominated spot in Vishwas Nagar, in New Delhi. Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has roped in three more private hospitals with a total of 150 beds to treat COVID-19 patients. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Fire and Emergency Services Department uses a boom sprayer to decontaminate a road, in Ahmedabad. The city’s COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 6.5%, which is almost double that of the country’s death rate of 3.3%. The State government has roped in private intensive care experts to guide the civil hospital staff about ways to bring down the mortality rate. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Migrant workers, stranded in Hyderabad, travel in trucks to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Nagpur. It is reported that a few truck drivers charge exorbitant rates, of ₹2,000 per head, for the trip. Photo: Nagara Gopal