In Pictures | Day 46 of coronavirus lockdown gives people the heebie-jeebies

India has reported over 59,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases till date. On the 46th day of the nationwide lockdown, the active coronavirus cases stand at more than 39,000. So far, more than 1,980 deaths were reported in the country.

Here are some pictures from our photographers highlighting the situation across the length and breadth of the country.

Farmers boil paddy in a traditional method, at Pothampadam, Kollengode, in Palakkad district. As the mills and granaries are closed due to the lockdown, farmers have resorted to traditional methods of grain conservation, which includes boiling the paddy grains manually, in huge vessels. The process is time-consuming and also strenuous unlike processing it mechanically in mills, saving time and labour.

Students and Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders wait in a queue, without masks and avoiding social-distancing norms, to withdraw the State government’s grant for school uniform and also the second instalment of ₹500 to Jan Dhan accounts, deposited by Central government.

Slum-dwellers maintain social-distancing norms to receive the relief material distributed by NGOs and social-workers near Dr. Baliga Nagar, Dharavi. More than 21,000 migrant labourers of Maharashtra, stranded in Gujarat, were able to return home in over 20 Shramik special trains to the State.

A man has his head covered with neem leaves hoping that it will protect him from coronavirus in Ambattur Industrial Estate Road near Wavin, Chennai.

Customers form a queue outside a liquor shop at Pedavadlapudi of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

Migrants from Madhya Pradesh who are fair-ground workers at Uppal, Hyderabad, prepare rotis at their makeshift dwelling, as they wait for their turn to go home.

