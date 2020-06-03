In Pictures | Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

03 June 2020 23:22 IST

Cyclone Nisarga started weakening and the landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 p.m. at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 p.m.

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, cyclone Nisarga started weakening and the landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 p.m. at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 p.m. The cyclone made landfall in coastal Raigad district, several kilometres away from Pune, on Wednesday afternoon.

Several low-lying areas in Maharashtra’s Pune remained inundated due to rains brought in by cyclone ‘Nisarga’ since Tuesday night. Incidents of trees falling due to gusty winds have also been reported at some places in the city.

In Gujarat, authorities have so far shifted more than 63,700 people living close to the coast in eight districts to safer places as a precautionary measure.

The Mumbai unit of the Congress has set up a “control room” to assist people in view of the threat posed by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ that made landfall in Raigad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which were earlier suspended till 7 p.m., will now resume from 6 p.m., an airport spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Here are some pictures from our photographers highlighting the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga and the evacuation process.

