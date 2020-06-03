Photos

In Pictures | Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

03 June 2020 23:22 IST
Updated: 03 June 2020 23:23 IST
1 / 8

NDRF, police personnel survey Alibaug Koliwada sea coast ahead of the cyclone. Heavy rainfall was reported along the Maharashtra coast as well as in north Maharashtra and Pune.
Photo: Special Arrangement
Cyclone Nisarga overturned food stalls near the Alibaug sea coast. Located about 110km from Mumbai, Alibaug is dotted with sandy beaches, several forts and temples.
Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Mangoes strewn on a street at Gondhalpada near Alibaug, in Raigad district. Trees and electricity polls were uprooted in Maharashtra’s Raigad district as Nisarga blew in from the Arabian Sea, making landfall at the coastal town Alibaug at around 12.30 p.m.
Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Life guards at Worli Koliwada. The severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, made a landfall at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, impacting Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
Fishing boats pulled up on shore at Madh Island in northern Mumbai.
Photo: Arunangsu
People evacuated from Madras wadi, Mariyam wadi in Worli being shifted inside Nehru Science Centre after strong winds hit Mumbai.
Photo: Emmanuel Yogini
Residents of Shastri Nagar, Siddarthnagar, Alibaug Koliwada, the localities which are close to sea coast, were evacuated to a safer place at General Arun Kumar Vaidya school in Alibaug.
Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Residents of Worli koliwada in a community hall at Worli. Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in parts of Maharashtra for rescue operations, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Cyclone Nisarga started weakening and the landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 p.m. at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 p.m.

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, cyclone Nisarga started weakening and the landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 p.m. at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 p.m. The cyclone made landfall in coastal Raigad district, several kilometres away from Pune, on Wednesday afternoon.

Several low-lying areas in Maharashtra’s Pune remained inundated due to rains brought in by cyclone ‘Nisarga’ since Tuesday night. Incidents of trees falling due to gusty winds have also been reported at some places in the city.

In Gujarat, authorities have so far shifted more than 63,700 people living close to the coast in eight districts to safer places as a precautionary measure.

Advertising
Advertising

The Mumbai unit of the Congress has set up a “control room” to assist people in view of the threat posed by the severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ that made landfall in Raigad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which were earlier suspended till 7 p.m., will now resume from 6 p.m., an airport spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Here are some pictures from our photographers highlighting the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga and the evacuation process.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In National Other States Multimedia Photos
Pune
Mumbai
Maharashtra
cyclones