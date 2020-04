The nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 entered day 37 on April 30. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country crossed 33,000 on Thursday. Huge crowds were seen at vegetable markets in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations as the four-day complete lockdown imposed in the cities came to an end.

Here are some pictures from across the country, captured by our photographers.