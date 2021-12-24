Photos

In pictures | Christmas 2021

The Hindu Bureau 24 December 2021 21:54 IST
Updated: 25 December 2021 09:50 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders on December 24, 2021, greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and urged them to resolve to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.

Christmas is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, he said, adding that the festival instills peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity in the society.

Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today, Mr. Kovind said.

A child dressed as ‘Sana Claus’ blessing people on the occasion of Christmas in Puducherry. Photo: The Hindu
A devotee offers prayers at the St. Luke's Church, Anna Nagar in Chennai on Christmas day, Saturday, December 25, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
The idol of Infant Jesus being taken to the crib during the midnight Christmas Mass at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Coimbatore on Friday. Photo: The Hindu
People at the decorated St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Christmas eve in Lucknow. Photo: The Hindu
A sand art of Santa Claus is seen at Puri beach as it is creating by Sudarshan Patnaik. Photo: The Hindu
Bishop House Church in Mangaluru being illuminated on the occasion of Christmas celebration. Photo: The Hindu
Special Christmas celebration mass at St. Mary’s Basilica Church, in Bengaluru on December 24, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
Devotees at the special Christmas celebration mass at St. Mary’s Basilica Church, in Bengaluru. Photo: The Hindu
A view of an illuminated St. Mary’s Church ahead of the Christmas celebrations after fresh snowfall in Gulmarg on December 24, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
Shops sell items for Christmas celebrations in Bengaluru. Photo: The Hindu
A view of an illuminated Gulmarg famous ski resort ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Gulmarg. Photo: The Hindu
Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Poul Saldanha performs special prayer on the eve of the Christmas at St,. Victor Church at Nellikar Parish. Photo: The Hindu
An illuminated CSI-All Saints Church, Trimulgherry on the eve of the Christmas in Secunderabad on December 24, 2021. Photo: The Hindu
P. Thomas Dhandapani, a daily wage worker from Sowripalayam, dresses up as Santa Claus and distributes blankets, cake and biriyani to homeless persons near Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on the eve of Christmas in Coimbatore. Photo: The Hindu
First lady Jill Biden arrives to read "Olaf's Night Before Christmas" with President Joe Biden and patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington on Dec. 24, 2021. Photo: AP
Vendors sell balloons to visitors in Manger Square on Christmas eve outside the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus Christ's birth, in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the Israeli occupied West Bank on December 24, 2021. Photo: AFP
Christmas