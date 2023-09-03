In Frames | Tigers in the town

September 03, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST

The town square in Thrissur, Kerala turns into a collage of stripes and spots as more than 250 “human tigers and leopards” prance about the streets in a rollicking show to lend a carnivalesque finish to the Onam celebrations, which ended on Friday. Contingents from Ayyanthole, Viyyur, Sitaram Mill Lane, Sakthan and Kanattukara get into a raucous mood as the celebrations reach fever pitch.

Pulikali, or dance of the leopards, has a history dating back to over 200 years, the local people say. It was originally started as a form of entertainment for the local population, particularly farmers and labourers, during the Onam festivities. Various cities and towns in Kerala host performances, but the Thrissur event is the most famous and elaborate. The Swaraj Round in the city, the most famous venue during Onam, has gained recognition and popularity beyond the State, attracting tourists and enthusiasts from around the world. The art form has evolved over time, incorporating new themes and designs, while still preserving its cultural significance.

Preparing for Pulikali involves a series of steps. The performers paint intricate detailed designs on their bodies using vibrant colours to resemble tigers. Painting is a painstaking job, and skilled artists take several hours or even an entire night to achieve the desired impact. The body is first clean-shaven, and tempera mixed with varnish is applied as the first coat. Professional painters then draw the designs of various animals on the body, though primarily of the tiger. The costumes typically include masks and accessories that complete the animal’s appearance.

The choreography is essentially miming a tiger that moves on its hind legs. The influence of Kalaripayattu, Kerala’s martial art, can be clearly seen. All movements of the hands and the body are in perfect unison to the rhythmic accompaniment. The performances are accompanied by traditional percussion instruments such as chenda (a cylindrical drum) and thakil (a pair of cymbals). The rhythmic beats of these instruments add to the energy of the performance.

The body of a Pulikali performer being prepared for painting by removing hair at a camp in Thrissur. The skin needs to be bereft of any hair if the painting is to stand out.

The artistic process that brings to the fore the various moods of the big cat begins from the belly of a human being.

The painting takes several hours, even an entire night.

A performer conquers hunger delicately.

Hand to hand touch artistry

Performers dance at the Swaraj Round in Thirssur.

Artists performing Pulikali late into the evening.

Pulikali performers dance to the signature percussion beats.