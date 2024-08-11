GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Frames | Through the channel of fear

The breakwater zone of Muthalappozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram has seen many fishing boat accidents over a decade, claiming 46 lives between 2016 and 2024.

Updated - August 11, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Nirmal Harindran

Fear grips Shibu Waicus, 35, a fisherman at Muthalappozhi, as his twin-engine traditional fishing boat nears the exit of the breakwater zone touching the Arabian Sea off the coast of Muthalappozhi harbour in Thiruvanathapuram. Mr. Waicus, accompanied by veteran fisherman Vallerian Isac, 58, laughs nervously as the boat crosses the danger mark and sets off into the deep sea.

The breakwater zone of the Muthalappozhi harbour, about 40 km north of the Vizhinjam port, has seen many fishing boat accidents over the past decade, claiming over 46 lives between 2016 and 2024. Fishermen say the number of casualties is even higher if one takes into account the figure since 2000 when the breakwater piers were erected. There has been much debate over the method and design of the two-pier structures that extend into the sea.

When the boat slams down on the sea after holding a nose-up position while returning to land, fishermen can be seen holding on to the motor rudder handle tightly with the relief on their eyes of surviving one more day crossing the channel of fear.

The unusually rough nature of waves close to the breakwater structure is a phenomenon that developed over the years due to unscientific construction of the piers, coastal land erosion and changes in weather patterns related to the southwest monsoon.

“Unfortunately the breakwater zone was constructed without leaving sufficient distance between the two piers for the seawater to enter the land and river water to exit,” says Jackson Pollayil, president of Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, a fisherfolk organisation.

The region has seen several protests since 2016 against the unscientific construction of the breakwater causing fishermen casualties. The State government is currently focused on dredging the channel to ensure a 5-metre depth as an attempt to find a temporary solution.

“At present we are monitoring the situation and are awaiting a study report from the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune to bring in a permanent solution to the design flaws of the breakwater system,” says Arun Mathew, Assistant Engineer, State Harbour Engineering Department, Muthalappozhi sub-division.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Lurking danger: The slightest error when exiting the channel could lead the boats towards tetrapods lining the harbour, resulting in damage to the vessel.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Precise manoeuvre: A boat goes full throttle through the channel, timing the exit to avoid getting caught in the high waves.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Rough launch: A fishing boat defies high waves to cross the Muthalappozhi breakwater channel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Safe crossing: Fishing boats in the deep sea o the Muthalappozhi coast after navigating through the channel.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Tricky travel: Fishing boats entering and exiting the Muthalappozhi harbour through the breakwater channel

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Daily task: Fishermen have to navigate the risky channel to make a living

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

SIlent spectator: A dredger anchored near the harbour, as fishing boats move towards the end of the channel.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Temporary relief: Dredging is aimed at reducing risk to fishermen.

Photo: Nirmal Harindran

Eroded away: Ruins of an anganwadi, damaged after the sea took over parts of the coast at Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram.

Top News Today

Lurking danger: The slightest error when exiting the channel could lead the boats towards tetrapods lining the harbour, resulting in damage to the vessel.
0 / 0
Photo: Nirmal Harindran
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.