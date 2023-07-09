In Frames | Spiritual sojourn

July 09, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

They chant, they dance, they walk. Tens of thousands of pilgrims called “warkaris” undertake on foot the journey to honour the deity Vitthal, also known as Vithoba, at Pandharpur in Maharashtra every year. The pilgrimage that can span 21 days is known as Dindi.

The pilgrimage culminates on Ashadhi Ekadashi, which fell on June 29 this year.

The tradition goes back 700 to 800 years. Though the origin of the pilgrimage is not clear, various theories credit its growth to Viththalpant Kulkarni (father of Saint Dnyaneshwar), Saint Dnyaneshwar, Saint Tukaram and Narayan Maharaj (youngest son of saint Tukaram).

The word warkari is explained as a combination of two words. War is an abbreviation of wari, which means pilgrimage, and kari is the one who performs the pilgrimage.

The pilgrimages that originate from the shrines of saints Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram are the most famous, particularly because they have the largest number of participants.

The pilgrims walk a distance of about 250 km in three weeks covering the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur. Along the way, they chant the Lord’s name ( nam japa), sing holy songs ( abhang) and read sacred texts ( haripath).

The warkaris, bearing palanquins carrying footprints of the saints, must ensure that they reach Pandharpur on the sacred day of Ashadhi Ekadashi. On reaching the temple town, warkaris pray and complete their journey with a sacred dip in the river Chandrabhaga.

First steps: Warkaris gather round the palanquin of Sant Tukaram Maharaj as it departs from Dehu in Pune to Pandharpur on June 10.

Gaining strength: ‘Warkaris’ walk past a huge Lord Vitthal statue erected on the Palkhi Marg in Dive Ghat near Saswad in Pune on June 14.

Best foot forward: There is never a dull moment during the pilgrimage. Dancing, running and brisk activity forms part of the journey as the pilgrims progress.

Winding paths: ‘Warkaris’ walk along with the Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palanquin as it passes through the Dive Ghat near Saswad in Pune.

Cheerful beats: Pilgrims gather around a sacred palanquin and chant Lord Vitthal’s name in Solapur on June 26.

All in a row: Pilgrims dance near Bajirao Vihir in Solapur on June 26.

Health check: An elderly devotee takes an eye test at a health camp organised by the Maharashtra Government for the benefit of pilgrims in Pandharpur.

Holy waters: ‘Warkaris’ take a dip in the Chandrabagha river in Pandharpur on June 28.

Cleansing ritual: The long journey ends on ‘Aashadi Ekadashi’, which fell on June 29 this year.