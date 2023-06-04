In Frames | Shades of summer

June 04, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Despite the planet-wide character of global warming, its local forms can be so different, even unpredictable, because they are shaped by local geographies. This year, rapid warming over West Asia exerted a northward pressure gradient over the Arabian Sea that, in turn, deflected winds in the area in that direction. So they no longer flowed directly east, towards Mumbai, but took a detour and entered India over the northwest, bearing a gift of cooler air in March.

This deceptively simple change also created an unusual anticyclone, a clockwise circulation where warm waters converge, over the Arabian Sea in the same month. Around the same time, India’s upper half was struck by several western disturbances —storm­ causing winds from the Mediterranean —producing rain.

Taken together, many parts of India’s north and northwest experienced pleasant but then unexpectedly wet weather, to be followed by the familiar yet still brutal heat. Now, we await the monsoon.

Kitchen favourite: Clay pots are arranged at a workshop on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. The pots are in much demand during the sizzling summer for their natural ability to keep water cool.

Damp spirits: In Patiala, Punjab, rain played spoilsport at a grain market in the middle of April. As the quality of harvested wheat is impacted by moisture, labourers rushed to cover the produce with tarpaulin.

Shrinking reservoir: The sprawling Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, held very little water this summer. This was because the northeast monsoon did not bring any significant rainfall in the region last year.

Vacation spot: Tourists enjoying fresh snowfall in Chandanwari Pahalgam in south Kashmir. People flock to the Valley in the months of April and May from many parts of the country to get a respite from the searing heat.

Efforts fruitless: Mangoes are among the few delights of summer. But an unexpected hailstorm in March damaged the mango crop at Srinivaspura in Kolar district of Karnataka.

United by rain: Sudden downpour brings people under a banner in New Delhi in early May. Unexpected spells often upset plans made for summer outings or delay the ride home after work.

Summer migrants: Goats from Tamil Nadu find a grazing ground at Kinasserey in Palakkad in early May. Every summer, hungry herds from dry Tamil Nadu reach sweltering Palakkad for grazing.

Washed out: The river police rescue tourists and the local people on Dal Lake as torrential rain lashes Srinagar at the end of May.

In a flash: Beachgoers in Visakhapatnam were in for a celestial spectacle when lightning cut through the sky one May evening.