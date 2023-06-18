In Frames | Sacred Spaces

June 18, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

When you live in the bowels of nature, as the tribal groups in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu do, religion takes on a tangible form. The deities and gods are associated with hills, stones, waterbodies and groves. Rock shelters and megalithic monuments such as dolmens, menhirs, cairn circles and draw well cairns are the abode of deities.

Many tribes live from the Upper Nilgiris to the slopes and plains of the lower Nilgiris. The Todas, the Kotas, the Kurumbas and the Irulas, each have their unique way of worship.

Take this for example: a Thiv Mana, which translates as God’s house, is a thatched hut that is cleaned every day, and a lamp is lit in the evening. Some sacred items are kept here and, once every year, taken for ceremonies in a temple deep in the forest.

Some like the Mullu Kurumbas allocate a centrally located hut within the hamlet for their deities.

A Kurumba priest explained the significance of a pond known as gangithai. The water from the pond is considered sacred and used to clean the Sedikkal tribal village’s Madappa temple.

The Todas and the Kotas have their temples in the Upper Nilgiris. The main temple of the Todas is at Muthanadmund near Udhagamandalam. The conical temple called Moonboo is the place where all the members of the clan gather at the end of the year or the New Year. The festival begins with dance. Only the priest enters the Moonboo. Toda buffalo milk is used for the purposes of the temple, the ghee made from the milk is used to light lamps.

For the Kotas, the main god and goddess are Ayyanor and Ammanor. At Solur Kokkal village, a grand temple festival is held once in two years.

The Balapadiyya temple, one of the oldest shrines in the Nilgiris, is an important place of worship for the Irula tribes of Anaikatti. The temple is located deep inside the Mudumalai tiger reserve.

A tribal man drinks water from the Gangabasavakal temple considered holy by the Irulas, inside the Mudumalai tiger reserve near Siyur tribal village.

A temple inside Mudumalai tiger reserve. Rituals are held here annually.

Iramasiamma temple of the Irulas near Basavakal.

A conical temple called ‘Moonbo’ is the main temple of Todas. Members of the clan at ‘Moonbo’ at Muthanand Mund near Udhagamandalam.

This house is dedicated to local gods and dieties at Koppaiyur tribal village near Solurmattam. But mainstream imagery of Hindu’s gods and godesses are making a presence on the wall.

The Sulakkarai Mariamma temple in Naddur tribal village near Solurmattam, is patronised by Irula tribes. The temple is more modern than other structures.

The Ayynaor and Ammanor temple of the Kota tribes at Solur kokkal village. The structure reflects the relative affluence of the tribe.