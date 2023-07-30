In Frames | Pride, not prejudice

July 30, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

It was a cheerful show of solidarity when thousands of LGBTIQ+ members and supporters came together for Chennai’s 15th Pride March in June. Behind the smiling faces lay a steely resolve to build a future that comes with dignity and is free of discrimination.

“Love is love. We are gathered here for our rights, respect, and acceptance,” says Thanishka, a transwoman.

The Pride March was organised by the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition, which held high a banner quoting Thiruvalluvar, “Can love be shackled?” This year, queer activist Srijith Sundaram made transport arrangements for several parents who had accepted and supported their LGBTQIA children and for differently-abled people who wanted to offer their solidarity.

Transgender people face discrimination daily. Family support is rare. In villages, there are families that renounce their children in public because of social pressure. LGBTIQ+ adolescents are forced to flee their homes. This cuts them off from educational opportunities. Personal safety is always under threat. Those who flee to big cities and towns often have to go into begging or sex work. There are “syndicates” that mark out the areas where they can take up this work and two transwomen said if they entered another area, they would be beaten up or dogs would be set upon them.

Even those who have managed to find jobs in the formal sector struggle with stigma. The most common problem they face is finding a place to stay. Some house owners expect them to hide their identity. “I always have a bag with a jibba and veshti in it. I wear those over my sari and leave home,” says Marakkah, a transwoman teacher.

Says Agni, a writer and teacher, “My house owner has told the neighbours that I’m a classical dancer, and that’s why I am clean-shaven and dress like women.”

Tamil Nadu has passed a law that says transgender people will be given vertical reservation, but LGBTQIA activists have demanded horizontal reservation.

Rainbow hues: Members and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community at the Pride March held in Chennai on June 25.

Pioneering artist: Jenifer is an artistic hair stylist and the first transwoman to become an accredited member of the South India Cine & TV Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Union.

Powerful voice: Vimala is a gaana singer and has belted out several songs on transgender empowerment songs, the Ambedkarite movement and against honour killings.

Step in time: Vanithasree is an engineering graduate and a Bharatanatyam dancer. She initially learnt Bharatanatyam from Ponni, a transgender dance master. She holds a Master’s degree in Bharatanatyam from the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University.