In Frames | Off the hook

May 28, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The sunrise off Keechankuppam fishing hamlet silhouetting the harbour in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu spelt a certain quietude. It was the 39th day of the 61-day moratorium on fishing along the eastern coast. This two-month ban on deep-sea trawling is intended to allow the ocean to breathe and breed life. Small boats can continue to venture into the shallow waters for fishing returning with minimal catch.

The annual ban on trawling also gives the fishermen time away from the sea; time for rest and leisure and a game of cards; time to mend their fishing nets in all hues of turquoise. Their boats are sent off to the yard for annual repairs, a lick of paint, or an overhaul.

But, for the fisherwomen, ban or no ban, work never ends. In the Keechankuppam fishing harbour, fisherwomen clamour for the shallow-water catch. They stack aluminium utensils with fish, take a “share-auto” to the main road, and go street-to-street selling the catch.

Some of the fisherwomen also take up the removal of invasive shrub Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to keep the household running.

The fishing ban, which began on April 15, will come to an end on June 14.

Text by P.V. Srividya

The day begins: Dawn breaks over Keechankuppam, a fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam, where mechanised boats have been moored to the shore during the 61-day ban in the Bay of Bengal.

Small scale: Fishermen set off on their fibre-boats to bring in the catch from shallow waters off Nagapattinam.

Biding their time: Mechanised boats stand idle at the fishing harbour in Nagapattinam.

To market: Fisherwomen travel by “share-autos” to sell the catch from shallow waters.

Work goes on: Women drying the fish caught on small boats during the two-month ban on trawling.

Getting spruced up: The lean period for mechanised boats is used to undertake repairs or give them a coat of paint.

Play time: Children of fisherfolk working on their volleyball skills very near the fishing harbour in Nagapattinam, during the 61 day fishing ban period, which also overlaps with their vacations. Many of these girls are naturally athletic and very good swimmers too.

Summer lull: An aerial view of mechanised boats in wait at fishing harbour in Nagapattinam.