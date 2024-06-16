In Frames: King and commoner

Dang in southeastern Gujarat is a tribal district, with the major tribes being Bhil, Konkani or Kunbi and Warli. Dang has a monarchy, with its very own king and a darbar too. Started in 1842, the Dang darbar is one of the oldest tribal events organised in the State.

Initially, the darbar was an annual meet held between the kings of five tribal states — Vasurna, Gadhvi, Linga, Daher and Pipri — under the British rule. After the bifurcation of erstwhile Bombay State into Gujarat and Maharashtra in 1960, the Gujarat government started giving all the Dang kings an annual sum as a pension, and they were felicitated every year during the Dang darbar festival.

Chatrasinh Bhavarsinh Suryavanshi, the 39-year-old king of Linga, says that income from farming comes only during the monsoon, and, after that, the money from the State’s samiyana (annual political pension) just about sees him through. He has requested the government to help him build a house.

Dang is famous for its forest — with bamboo, teak and mahuda (butter tree) — but as many other places, it is fast losing its green cover notwithstanding the heavy rainfall in the region. Local people allege that a Forest Department initiative to allow private bodies to fell dead trees usually ends up with felling of live trees, one of the reasons resulting in the slow but sure denuding of Dang forests. And this becomes very evident during the summer season, with Dang facing a drinking water shortage, though the district has the highest rainfall in Gujarat, says former forester Vijay Bagul.

There may be very few districts in the State that can equal the heritage held by Dang. Folklore has it that Dang was also known as “Dandakarnya” during the period of the Ramayana, a reason many folk songs here are replete with stories from the epic. Stories place the birth of Hanuman in Anjankund, in Dang.

During the monsoon, the king rolls up his sleeves and works shoulder to shoulder with others in the village in farming. His family members too are very hands-on with the work. But being king, he has another important role in society: to mediate during quarrels among villagers. And perhaps, that is the extent of his powers as king of Linga, with 115 villages under his rule. After the State’s bifurcation, 40 villages went to Maharashtra.

Royal proclamation: Chatrasinh Bhavarsinh Suryavanshi shows a certificate from the Gujarat government. Though his position does not give him the right to rule, he is recognised as the King of Linga in Dang district.

Work in progress: The king of Linga oversees the maintenance work being taken up by his son on their house.

Household routine: The daughter-in-law of the king of Linga busy with daily chores.

Cleaning up: A tribal farmer burns paddy stubble in Linga. Farming is the main occupation here.

Fun time: Children playing in a primary school compound at Payarghodi village in Dang.

Basic needs: The framework for a hut being built in Kumbharia village near Linga.

Storied peak: A view of the tribal village of Anjankund, believed by some to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Daily toil: A farmer ploughs a piece of land in Kosabia village in Dang district.