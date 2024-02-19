In Frames | Kashmir’s dry winter

February 19, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Kashmir recorded an unusual weather pattern this winter. Many saw it as a fallout of the global El Nino effect, which set off warmer weather patterns during winters in other parts of the world too. In Kashmir, the peak winter months of December and January mostly passed without heavy snowfall, especially in the plains of the Valley. The dry weather was unusual for the 40-day harsh Chila-i-Kalan, which usually starts from December 20. The dry spell disappointed tourists hoping for a snow wonderland, Gulmarg, in north Kashmir. Ski enthusiasts, from India and abroad, opted for slopes outside the country in December and January. It was only in the last week of January that the region experienced snow.

According to the meteorological (MeT) department, this January was one of the driest and warmest in the last 43 years for most of the weather stations of Jammu and Kashmir. The mean maximum temperature in Kashmir was above five degrees above the normal for the period, according to MeT figures.

The warm weather spurred early blooming of flowers and orchards, especially apples. Experts worry that early flowering of apple orchards could have an impact on apple industry this year, as the fruit’s size and colour could be affected. The apple industry contributes 6.5% - 7% to the Gross State Domestic Product of Jammu and Kashmir, with over 35 lakh people dependent on it. Jammu and Kashmir accounts for 73% of the total apple production in the country at around 22 lakh tonnes. Many now fear a fall in production this year as they wait to see the effects of the disrupted winter.

(Text by Peerzada Ashiq)

A view of Gulmarg Ski Resort that is seen without snow for the first time, in Baramulla north kashmir on Sunday, 21, January 2024.

Pony walas waiting for customers Gulmarg Ski Resort that is seen without snow for the first time, in Baramulla north kashmir on Sunday, 21, January 2024.

A view of Gulmarg Ski Resort that is seen without snow for the first time, in Baramulla north kashmir on Sunday, 21, January 2024.

Tourists enjoy horse ride Gulmarg Ski Resort that is seen without snow for the first time, in Baramulla north kashmir on Sunday, 21, January 2024.

A view of Gulmarg Ski Resort that is seen without snow for the first time, in Baramulla north kashmir on Sunday, 21, January 2024.

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at Ski resort Gulmarg, in Baramulla district, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at Ski resort Gulmarg, in Baramulla district, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall at Ski resort Gulmarg, in Baramulla district, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.