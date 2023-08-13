HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Frames | Kancheepuram classic

Silk saris from the town are prized for their exquisite craft but weavers worry about job losses, drop in income and diminishing interest in the profession

August 13, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST

A. Padmanabhan

Kancheepuram has become eponymous for its silk saris, both in India and abroad. The Kancheepuram silk sari got its Geographical Indication tag in 2005.

The handloom silk saris are prized attire for weddings and other special occasions: a Kancheepuram silk sari can cost anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹1,00,000. The intricate process of getting the sari ready involves dyeing of the raw silk, drying it under the scorching sun for four to five hours, spinning, warping, and, finally, weaving. The process can take 10-15 days.

Up to the turn of the century (early 2000s), the Kancheepuram silk sari enjoyed tremendous patronage. But now, with shifting fashion trends, competition from the faster power loom and the availability of cheaper artificial silk, there are fewer buyers, the weavers say. Earlier, customers and traders were willing to wait for two weeks for the sari to get woven but today they prefer readymade ones.

This shift has led to job losses and a drop in revenue for the weavers. The pandemic also had a significant negative impact on the industry as the number of direct customers visiting Kancheepuram dwindled to nothing.

Most of the handloom weavers today are of an older age group or middle-aged. They say that the next generation is neither motivated nor interested in learning and continuing the centuries-old craft.

The major concern of the weavers is that their generation may be the last to practise the profession, leaving no one to carry on their legacy. They hope that Tamil Nadu will take steps to prevent the extinction of their craft.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

First threads: A weaver in Kancheepuram divides the raw silk yarn and winds the skeins for dyeing.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Deep hues: The quantity of dye powder to be used is measured out based on the intensity of the colour desired.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Beetroot red: Water is brought to a boil and then the dye added.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Handle with care: The skein of raw silk is dyed in such a way that it takes on a uniform colour.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Getting ready: After the dye is added, the boiling is allowed to go on for some time, almost like cooking the colour into the thread.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Fine art: The process of dyeing the silk is as much an art as it is physically demanding.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Hung up: The dyed silk yarn is placed under the sun for drying.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Straight lines: Warping is done to untangle any knots.

Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan

Fading skill: Master weaver Kandavel is hard at work. There are not many master weavers left now in Kancheepuram, as people are moving on to more lucrative professions. A weaver can at best weave not more than two or three saris in a month on a handloom.

Related Topics

Text and Context / textile and clothing / Tamil Nadu / employment

Top News Today

1 / 9
First threads: A weaver in Kancheepuram divides the raw silk yarn and winds the skeins for dyeing.
Photo: Athullyea Padmanabhan
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.