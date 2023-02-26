In Frames | In search of spirituality

February 26, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The world comes to Thiruvannamalai, 196 km from Chennai, in Tamil Nadu to acquire spiritual knowledge and learn meditation. Most of the expat population are from Europe — mostly from France and Italy, but there are a few Russians, Japanese and Americans too. “Tiru” is what they call this place, and many go hiking in the nearby hills and forests.

A subculture has emerged in the process. Cafes have emerged to serve continental cuisines. Thiruvannamalai is now packed with yoga centres. Old-age homes, restaurants and ashrams too are dotting the landscape. Business is good too: entrepreneurial people are renting their houses, bikes and even farms to the foreigners who want to make the town their home for a brief while. Some stay for short periods, while others want to soak in the atmosphere for longer periods.

During full moon and festival nights, the local people sell food throughout Girivalam Road (the road fringing the holy mountain). Westerners who have made Thiruvannamalai their “spiritual home” have pitched in and contributed by forming organisations such as Friends of Forests to preserve and conserve the forest areas. Now, they are also planning to implement schemes in the Jawadhu hills, Parvathamalai and Kavuthi Malai.

Efforts towards afforestation, reviving the ecosystem and sustainable farming are bearing fruit. Some of the land that was barren in 2003 is now lush groves.

After detailed research, the activists planted trees that are sustainable in the Eastern Ghats. Not only trees but also shrubs, herbs and even cacti that are native to the region. Streams have more water than before, and soil erosion has been managed.

Local people and foreigners play a great role as fire watchers to prevent forest fires.

Many people who had stayed on to attend Maha Sivaratri and Mayana Kollai on February 18 and 19 will now leave for their home countries.

Easy engagement: Rebecca Seror, a French yoga tutor visiting Thiruvannamalai to learn about healing and meditation, with a local woman.

Life’s lessons: Mon, a Spanish flamenco dancer, is new to Thiruvannamalai, having been here only in the past three months. Throughout her life, her motto has been to ‘surrender to the mountains’

Steeped in myth: A Mayana Kollai performer dances in front of the Durgai Amman temple in the hills.

Melting pot: Visitors join the local children to watch the Mayana Kollai festival at Mulai Paal Theertham.

At home: Markus Horlacher with his beehive box in his farm house. Markus is from Switzerland and practises farming, beekeeping and minimalistic living. He has lived in Thiruvannamalai for 33 years. He has planted cacti that have now grown to a height of 12 feet.

Assimilating traditions: A priest dressed as Kali ties a holy rope on the wrist of Marilda Massarotto during the Mayana Kollai festival.

World is a family: Marianne Wendel, a nurse from Sweden, and Marilda Massarotto, a yoga tutor from Brazil, share a moment during the festival. Marianne has been coming to Thiruvannamalai since 2015, except during the COVID years. Marilda, has made her maiden visit to practise yoga .

Seasoned visitor: Mac Nicolson, 70, from Lismore, Australia, is a writer who was also a horse breeder and farmer. Yogi is his Indian name and he has been coming to Thiruvannamalai since 1971.