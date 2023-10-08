In Frames | Elephant tales

October 08, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Established in 1923, the Theppakadu elephant camp offers shelter to 24 elephants that are trained, bathed, and fed within the premises. The camp, on the bank of the Moyar, is one of the oldest in Asia.

This camp is home to captive elephants and also serves as a rehabilitation centre for the pachyderms. Both rescued elephants and those that were captured after human-animal conflict live in the camp.

Mahouts are responsible for their training and care. The key aspect of their role, however, is to be emotionally supportive of their charges. Many of the elephants come here stressed after having encountered some kind of violence.

The camp has a dedicated team of veterinary doctors and assistants. Recently, mahout couple Bomman and Bellie earned accolades for their role in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

Some of the elephants here are also used to control wild elephants that get separated from the herd and enter human settlements.

The camp is a prominent tourist destination in Tamil Nadu. Visitors to the camp will get the opportunity to see the gentle giants being bathed and fed. Most important, the camp educates visitors about the importance of conservation of elephants. People can also visit the nearby Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary.

All present: Elephants during a roll call parade.

Well trained: Elephants are trained for balance and stability.

Preventive measures: An ayurvedic oil is applied on the feet of elephants to avoid any bacterial infection.

Healing touch: Treatment given to a wounded elephant at the camp.

Extra care: Eye drops being administered to an elephant.

Safe distance: An elephant which killed two people is kept isolated in the camp.

Healthy bites: Balls of horsegram, ragi and rice, sometimes sweetened with jaggery, make up a meal.

Jumbo menu: Food being prepared for the elephants.