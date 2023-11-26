In Frames | Chhath and the migrant

November 26, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Bholanath Kumar, a migrant worker from Chhapra in Bihar, drives an autorickshaw in Delhi and lives with his family in a densely populated colony of east Delhi. He and his family never missed the Chhath Puja celebrations since they shifted to the city in search of a job.

Earlier, it used to end with a dip in the Yamuna, though a white polluting foam troubled them. Later, with more people from Bihar and neighbouring States settling in their neighbourhood, associations of migrants from Bihar started providing “better” arrangements such an artificial ponds.

Government data, citing the 2011 census, say there are about 15 lakh migrant workers from Bihar and Jharkhand in various parts of the country. Wherever they are, they play the folk songs of Vindhyavasini Devi and Sharda Sinha and make it sure that the identity of a Bihari is on full display during those four days of Chhath. Be it Delhi or London, they will express their gratitude to nature during this festival for daughters and sons. Researchers say that the number of migrants is a massive underestimate. Amrita Datta, who teaches at the IIT, Hyderabad, has tracked the patterns of migration from Bihar keenly. According to surveys she did in the State, the percentage of households with at least one migrant member increased from 45% in 1999 to 62.1% in 2011 to 64.9% in 2016.

In unison: Migrants from Bihar offer prayers to the sun during Chhath Puja celebrations in Jalandhar, Punjab. Offerings are made to sun at sunset and during sunrise the next day.

In tune with nature: Devotees perform rituals during the festival at Galta Ji temple Kund, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. There are no priests for this puja and there are no mantras involved.

Holy cleansing: Women take a dip in the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh on a festival day.

Harmonious rituals: Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun on the banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata. The festival transcends the barriers of religion, caste and gender.

Spirit of heritage: Chhath Puja rituals taking place at the Sanjay Lake near Lakshmibai Nagar in New Delhi. The basket, winnows, and puja materials are made of bamboo and decorated with marigold.

Rooted in tradition: Women offering prayers during the Chhath Puja rituals on the Marina Beach in Chennai.

Light prayers: Women offering prayers to the setting sun on the Marina Beach in Chennai.

North to south: Devotees offer prayers to the sun on Chattiyarkulam in Kannur, Kerala.