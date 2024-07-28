In Frames: Butterfly effect

The Butterfly Park inside the Bannerughatta Biological Park in Bengaluru is the first such in India. The park, established in 2006, provides a perfect environment to serve as home to exotic butterflies. It consists of a butterfly garden spanning 7.5 acres, a butterfly conservatory, a museum, a research laboratory, and a curio-shop. A total of 48 species have been spotted in the wilderness of the garden till date.

The park was conceptualised as an integrated Centre to support education, conservation, and research activities with an exclusive focus on butterflies as flagship ambassadors of conservation.

Thirty species of butterflies belonging to five families, Papilionidae, Pieridae, Nymphalidae, Lycaenidae, and Hespiriidae, were bred in different seasons under captive conditions and released into the conservatory dome, enclosed under a polycarbonate roof. Lab assistants under the guidance of a forest official and a lepidopterist collect larvae and eggs from the garden and collect feed.

They supervise the breeding at all stages of the process. Exhaust fans and periodic watering is used to maintain the moisture in the dome. Heating bulbs and fans are used to maintain the right temperature in the breeding chambers, depending on the season.

A regular check for predators such as ants, spiders, rats, birds, and lizards is done to keep them away from the breeding unit and dome. Other than predators, climate change poses a huge threat to the survival of butterfly species. Breeding the butterflies has become a tough job in the last couple of years due to erratic weather and growing urbanisation, a park official said.

Dance in the park: A common mormon (Papilio polytes) male, left, performs a dance near a female during a courtship display at the Butterfly Park enclosure.

Holding on: A common crow butterfly (Euploea core) larva crawls under a leaf. The Butterfly Park is an ideal breeding ground for these fascinating insects.

Data trove: Visitors at the museum that provides comprehensive information on the butterflies inside the Bannerughatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

Hunt for nectar: Belenois aurota, commonly known as the pioneer white, is a small- to medium-size Pierid butterfly

Wide variety: Dark blue tigers (Tirumala septentrionis) and double-branded crows (Euploea sylvester).

Bold pattern: A lime swallowtail (Papilio demoleus), an extremely successful invader, in flight.

First flight: Butterflies of the Pieridae family being released into the conservatory dome.

Caring hands: A lab assistant prepares feed for the larvae, after cleaning the rearing trays in the chrysalis chamber.