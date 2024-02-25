In Frames | A sacrifice immortalised

February 25, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

The quaint village of Medaram, nestled in the rugged landscape of Mulugu district in Telangana, turns host to a grand spectacle biennially — the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, hailed as the nation’s largest tribal fair. The fair honours tribal warriors for their supreme sacrifice defending tribal people’s rights.

Legend has it that in the 12th century, a tribal chieftain Medaraju of ‘Polavasa’ region found a baby in a forest during a hunting spree. He named her Sammakka, brought her up and got her married to Pagidigidda Raju, a tribal leader of Medaram, who was a feudatory of Kakatiya rulers. Sammakka had three children Nagulamma, Saralamma and Jampanna.

When the then Kakatiya king insisted on payment of taxes by people of Medaram despite a drought, Pagidigidda Raju refused. Enraged, the king announced a war on Medaram. Undeterred by the military might of the Kakatiya reign, Sammakka and her husband joined the battle. Sammakka, unfazed by the death of her husband, daughter and son, continued the fight and suffered grievous injuries. She vanished into Chilakalagutta hillock nearby and is believed to have turned into a goddess to protect her tribe.

Sammakka and Saralamma began to be revered as goddesses, and devotees make offerings to please them to receive health and wealth. Held on the full moon day in the month of Magha (February) the Jatara rituals are held in tune with tribal traditions under the aegis of tribal priests, and attracts a footfall of around two crore. Though it started as a small gathering of the Koya tribals, the Jatara earned State festival status in 1998. Beyond its religious fervour, this biennial gathering stands as a beacon of hope and preservation, safeguarding the rich tapestry of tribal traditions and heritage.

Offerings in hand: Women carry bundles of jaggery, considered as precious as gold, to be offered to the deities at Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.

Carts to cars: Crowded streets in Medaram as devotees arrive at the historic Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.

Festive crowd: Devotees throng the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara.

Traditions alive: A member of the Koya tribe dressed in traditional attire blesses devotees.

Safe shelter: Temporary sheds erected to accommodate devotees at the event.

Faith in numbers: Devotees wait their turn to take a holy dip in the Jampanna Vagu river.

Cleansing waters: The Jampanna Vagu river is revered by those who take part in the prayers.

Crossing borders: Devotees from Nepal participate in the Jatara.

Finer details: A priest from the Koya tribe gets ready for rituals.