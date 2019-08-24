Frozen in the Valley

Life in the Valley goes on under the watch of police and pararmilitary personnel deployed in full strength since August 5, when the Centre withdrew the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The restrictions, the government says, are being eased gradually.

Private vehicles are now back on the roads, but public transport is not. Businesses are closed, and though primary and middle schools are open, only a few students turn up. There have been sporadic protests. The suspension of telephone and Internet services has cut off people. BSNL has restored landlines in a few areas only, and sometimes even that is temporary. With most people having only mobile phones, this is little relief.

People with family members working or studying in other parts of the country or the world walk very long distances to make a call from the homes of relatives or friends with landlines.

Images and text by Nissar Ahmad