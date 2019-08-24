Photos

Frozen in the Valley

1/7

Where the lives and livelihoods of ordinary people have been affected since August 5

more-in

Life in the Valley goes on under the watch of police and pararmilitary personnel deployed in full strength since August 5, when the Centre withdrew the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The restrictions, the government says, are being eased gradually.

Private vehicles are now back on the roads, but public transport is not. Businesses are closed, and though primary and middle schools are open, only a few students turn up. There have been sporadic protests. The suspension of telephone and Internet services has cut off people. BSNL has restored landlines in a few areas only, and sometimes even that is temporary. With most people having only mobile phones, this is little relief.

People with family members working or studying in other parts of the country or the world walk very long distances to make a call from the homes of relatives or friends with landlines.

Images and text by Nissar Ahmad

Other Slideshows

Freedom song Schoolgirls take part in the Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar.

Frozen in the Valley

WASTE BURNING: Adding to the global warming.

Pallikaranai marsh: Chennai’s only surviving wetland ecosystem

August 5, 2019: A police officer briefs his men on a deserted street. The Centre revoked Kashmir's special status with a presidential order on August 5, as thousands of newly deployed troops arrived and internet and phone services were cut in the region from midnight on August 4.

In pictures: Every day since restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir

View from the top: The workers, most of them from Tamil Nadu, are a picture of concentration. Disturbingly, however, none of them seems to be wearing any safety harness.

Scherzer’s link on Pamban bridge is back in action after repairs

Your answer to 2,750 litres of water being used to make one cotton T-shirt, and polyester releasing microplastics with every wash? Our easily processable textile fibres such as CanvaHemp® and CanvaBanana, are made using agro-waste sourced from farmers. We find that it uses 7,000 litres less water for every kilo of cotton. - Shikha Shah, Canva Fibre Labs, Ahmedabad

A peek into LFW’s Circular Changemakers 2019 edition

Party with the pachyderms

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Related Topics National Photos
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY