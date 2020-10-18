Photos

In pictures | Floods ravage Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

The Hindu Net Desk 18 October 2020 17:12 IST
Updated: 18 October 2020 17:36 IST
People move to safer places from flood-hit Holi Bhosga village on the banks of Bhima in Kalaburagi district.
Photo: THE HINDU
A bullock cart moves to a safer place from Holi Bhosga village.
Photo: THE HINDU
Another scene from Holi Bhosga village on the bank of Bhima in Kalaburagi district.
Photo: THE HINDU
A man carries a child on his shoulders, in the Holi Bhosga village.
Photo: THE HINDU
SDRF and Fire personnel rescue people stranded in Bhima backwaters at Tallur village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district.
Photo: Special Arrangement
The incessant rains that lashed Kalaburagi district flooded major roads disrupting vehicular movement.
Photo: THE HINDU
Kadabur village at Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district was completely flooded in Bhima waters.
Photo:Special Arrangement
Water released from Sonna barrage into the Bhima river in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi on Oct. 13.
Photo: Special Arrangement
Standing banana crops on 12 acres were damaged as the field was inundated by flood water in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.
Photo: THE HINDU
The road between Shirvala and Bhankalaga villages at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district was flooded in Bhima waters
Photo: THE HINDU

The water level in Bhima has risen as the inflow and outflow at Sonna Barrage rose from 8 lakh cusecs on Saturday to 8.5 lakh cusecs on Sunday

After a four-day lull, fresh rains began on Sunday, lashing Kalaburagi district that was already reeling under heavy floods as River Bhima was overflowing. The rains began at about 2.45 pm and its spread and effect are yet to be known.

A company of Indian Army has arrived from Secunderabad to join hands in rescue and relief operations. The 98-personnel contingent is divided into three teams and deployed in flood-hit Afzalpur, Jewargi and Shahabad taluks for rescue operations.

Here are photos from across the district.

