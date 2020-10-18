In pictures | Floods ravage Karnataka's Kalaburagi district

18 October 2020 17:12 IST

The water level in Bhima has risen as the inflow and outflow at Sonna Barrage rose from 8 lakh cusecs on Saturday to 8.5 lakh cusecs on Sunday

After a four-day lull, fresh rains began on Sunday, lashing Kalaburagi district that was already reeling under heavy floods as River Bhima was overflowing. The rains began at about 2.45 pm and its spread and effect are yet to be known.

A company of Indian Army has arrived from Secunderabad to join hands in rescue and relief operations. The 98-personnel contingent is divided into three teams and deployed in flood-hit Afzalpur, Jewargi and Shahabad taluks for rescue operations.

Here are photos from across the district.

Advertising

Advertising