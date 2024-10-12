GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Durga Puja in pictures | Freezing the moment of joy, spirit of celebrations

The vibrant celebrations of Durga Puja began on October 9 and is on till October 13, 2024.

Published - October 12, 2024 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, particularly in West Bengal. During the festival, numerous pandals, including theme-based and the community ones, were installed to showcase creativity of the artisans as well as the devotion of the people at large. This year, the celebrations began on October 9 and is on till October 13, 2024. 

In Assam’s Nagaon, the Titanic ship that sank a century ago, drifted afloat in the form of Maa Durga, on the shores of a community ‘puja pandal’, during the Durga Puja festival, on October 11, 2024.

Photo: Reuters

A pandal displays Goddess Durga placed on an alter inside a “Lajja (shame)“, highlighting outrage around the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government-run hospital in August, during Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, on October 11, 2024.

Photo: ANI

What if Maa Durga drives a tractor, motivating farmers? A view of a painting from a community puja pandal, during the Durga Puja festival, at Papuri village, in Birbhum, on October 11, 2024.

Photo: PTI

In Assam’s Nagaon, ‘Nature’ has its due place in addition to the various other theme-based pandals installed, during the Durga Puja festival, on October 11, 2024.

Photo: PTI

A view of a community 'puja pandal' during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, on October 11, 2024.

Photo: PTI

A view of a community 'puja pandal' during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, on October 11, 2024.

Photo: Reuters

A priest worships an idol of the Hindu Goddess Durga placed on an altar inside a pandal marking Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, on October 11, 2024.

Published - October 12, 2024 02:33 pm IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / Durga Pooja / festivals / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

In Assam’s Nagaon, the Titanic ship that sank a century ago, drifted afloat in the form of Maa Durga, on the shores of a community ‘puja pandal’, during the Durga Puja festival, on October 11, 2024.
0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.