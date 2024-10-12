Durga Puja in pictures | Freezing the moment of joy, spirit of celebrations

Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, particularly in West Bengal. During the festival, numerous pandals, including theme-based and the community ones, were installed to showcase creativity of the artisans as well as the devotion of the people at large. This year, the celebrations began on October 9 and is on till October 13, 2024.

In Assam’s Nagaon, the Titanic ship that sank a century ago, drifted afloat in the form of Maa Durga, on the shores of a community ‘puja pandal’, during the Durga Puja festival, on October 11, 2024.

A pandal displays Goddess Durga placed on an alter inside a “Lajja (shame)“, highlighting outrage around the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government-run hospital in August, during Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, on October 11, 2024.

What if Maa Durga drives a tractor, motivating farmers? A view of a painting from a community puja pandal, during the Durga Puja festival, at Papuri village, in Birbhum, on October 11, 2024.

In Assam’s Nagaon, ‘Nature’ has its due place in addition to the various other theme-based pandals installed, during the Durga Puja festival, on October 11, 2024.

A view of a community 'puja pandal' during Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata, on October 11, 2024.

