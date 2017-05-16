Photos

Day in pictures - May 16, 2017

An employee prays as his bus proceeds to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 8, 2020. The temple will open to general public on June 11. Lord Venkateshwara temple will be open to locals alone for the next few days as a test run, before welcoming pilgrims.

Coronavirus | Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

NDRF, police personnel survey Alibaug Koliwada sea coast ahead of the cyclone. Heavy rainfall was reported along the Maharashtra coast as well as in north Maharashtra and Pune.

In Pictures | Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

Gray langurs in Rajasthan's Pushkar can be seen drinking water from a roadside water tank to beat the heat during a hot summer day.

In pictures | Heatwave adds to nation's miseries

Devotees offer the Eid namaaz from their residence in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.

In pictures | Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations amid unfamiliar times

An elderly woman tries to salvage her house that collapsed during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Thursday.

In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan.

In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

