In Pics | Jallikattu season begins in Tamil Nadu

January 15, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil annual festival, Pongal has more vigour in districts like Madurai, Pudukottai, Tiruchirapalli and Tanjavur for it hosts the famous and ancient sports festival — Jallikattu. The bullfight that is similar to the Spanish bullfights traces its history to around 2,000 years when the fight was conducted to select the most suitable bridegroom.

Due to the risk of injury, both to the participants and the bull, the animal rights organisations called for a ban on the sport. However, after long protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court, in May 2023, upheld the Tamil Nadu Government’s law allowing the bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the State.

The Tamil Nadu Government had defended the event of Jallikattu and told the apex court that sporting events can also be a cultural event and there is no cruelty on the bulls.

(With ANI inputs)

Photo: G. Moorthy

Jallikattu competition commenced in Madurai’s Avaniapuram.

Photo: G. Moorthy

Jallikattu is an age-old event celebrated mostly in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations.

Photo: G. Moorthy

A bull is released into a crowd of people and participants of the event try to grab the large hump on the bull’s back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

Photo: G. Moorthy

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu is celebrated on the third day of Pongal — Mattu Pongal Day.

Photo: G. Moorthy

The history of this bullfight dates back to 400-100 BCE when the Ayars, an ethnic group in India, played it.

Photo: G. Moorthy

The name is coined from two words, Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied).

Photo: G. Moorthy

Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bull used for the sport.

Photo: G. Moorthy

The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price.

Photo: G. Moorthy

They are also used for breeding.

Photo: G. Moorthy

A participant tries to tame a bull during the Avaniapuram Jallikattu in Madurai.

Photo: G. Moorthy

A prior health check-up of bulls was conducted.

Photo: G. Moorthy

A participant tries to tame a bull during the Avaniapuram Jallikattu in Madurai.

