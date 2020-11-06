The dying art of listening

06 November 2020 15:16 IST

A day in the life of a WhatsApp group

Good morning all. Start the day with sweet melodies of these birds.

Happy Birthday dear CK

Happy Birthday dear CK (next 19 messages)

My birthday was last month. You people wished me then.

Oh — really sorry, CK.

So sorry to hear that, CK. What happened? Was it Covid?

You must see this joke… You’ll love it.

You sent it thrice earlier. Did not love it even once.

Guys, it’s R and M’s anniversary today. Wish them many more happier ones.

Sincere condolences! May they RIP, CK!

CK left

Friends, pls vote for my eight-year-old’s advanced robotics video. Like, share and subscribe to Star-Ani’s channel.

Forward: Why Covid vaccines will take another 2 years.

Never listen to WHO.

It’s never listen to WHOM.

Congrats on your daughter’s video. Loved it. She’s too cute.

Ani is my son! You didn’t watch it obviously.

Urgent help!! Anyone know of a good podiatrist?

Forward: The backside jiggle that thousands are hooked on to.

Admin: Guys, no forwards that may offend people.

TG left

Didn’t TG send that forward?

Yes, he’s offended anyone could be offended at his offensive post.

Best of luck to your daughter, CK!

ANI IS MY SON! Not daughter. Not CK’s. CK has left the group, btw.

Happy Birthday, R and M!

Did you hear that Bhattacharjee Sir had a stroke?

Wah wah! Many happy returns of the day!

It’s our anniversary, not birthday.

Oh, that’s tragic. Was it fatal?

Only 1 out of 100 people can see the star in this picture.

After staring at it so long — I can see millions of stars.

Agree! Shameless how stars are given no privacy (23-line rant follows).

This is the proctologist that treated my mother-in-law. Don’t mention our names. The experience ended badly.

Guys, see this joke… you will love it!

You’ve sent it 4 frikkin times @##@@%!!!

Bank details. Pls keep confidential!

Sorry, wrong group. Pls ignore!!!

Why? What did I miss? Can you repost the joke.

Happy Birthday to Bhattacharjee Sir. Condolences R and M. Get well soon to CK’s son! Here are some bird melodies to start your day.

Where Jane De Suza, author of Flyaway Boy, pokes her nose into our perfect lives.