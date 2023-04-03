ADVERTISEMENT

Salt duty

April 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 02, 2023 08:52 pm IST

London, April 2: The “Daily Telegraph” discussing the certification of the salt tax says that Lord Reading’s defence is unanswerable and considers his action is absolutely justified. The alternative was again to postpone settling Indian finances on a sound basis and postponing it, moreover, in response to agitation in which the most respectable element was entirely irrational in sentiment in support of which no serious argument was adduced or could be adduced. It concludes: ‘The affair has demonstrated the weakness of the Assembly in the present early stage of its political development and the wisdom of the provision in the Act for meeting such a constitutional crisis.

