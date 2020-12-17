Opinion

Podcast | What are the challenges unique to online teaching and learning?

With the pandemic forcing the teaching and learning process to migrate to the online mode, the education system has faced an upheaval like never before. This has posed several challenges to teachers and students in India. V. Madhurima and Gurumurthy Kasinathan discuss the challenges and possible solutions in a conversation moderated by Shubashree Desikan.

Read the parley article

