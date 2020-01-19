Zeroing in on your passion

Are you struggling to figure out your passion?

Passion is your total involvement with life or an important aspect of life. It’s such a positive aspect of human experience which gives you deep joy and brings out your best creativity.

You often feel that you must follow your passion. But when you want to figure out what is your passion, you struggle and feel clueless. You are attracted to certain activities, but you are not sure if they are your passion.

Your passion could be in any domain. It could be even in a sub-domain of your profession. For example, a lawyer may be passionate about legal research. However, your passion may also be outside your professional domain. For example, a professor may be passionate about singing or playing golf. But how should you find out your deep love for something?

The first step to figure out passion is to understand how engaged do you feel about your existing interests? Do you have sufficient self-motivation to do it or someone has to push you into it? For example, do you get up early in the morning on your own and go to the gym or you need a strong nudge from your jogging group?

Do you feel guilty? Another sign of your passion is how much do you miss an activity when you don’t do it for a few days or weeks? If you miss it for a few days or weeks, do you feel guilty about it? Having guilt is a clear signal of passion. For example, when I travel for more than a week, I start feeling guilty about missing my gym. It’s a clear signal that I am passionate about my physical fitness regimen.

Your passion may exist in a new activity also. So ask yourself, “Is there any activity, game, sports, enterprise or profession that attracts me but I haven’t yet tried?” Therefore, try whatever attracts you and observe how you feel about the new experience. Another relevant question would be, “Is it too time consuming and challenging or it is so enjoyable that I don’t mind the time and challenge?” Also, ask yourself, “Would I want to repeat the experience?”

Does time stop for you and feel absorbed?

Another important sign of your passion for an activity is that you get completely absorbed in it. You forget the environment and also ignore the sense of time. Famous psychologist and author Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi calls this experience “flow”. When you are in flow, your self-consciousness vanishes and you lose sense of time. You are willing to do such activities for their own sake without worrying for any extrinsic reward or even when they are difficult or dangerous — for example, scuba diving and bungee jumping.

Your passion may ignite at any opportune time in your life. My wife had no idea that she had a deep passion for gardening, plants and flowers. But when we moved to a new city, she had ample time at her hand which she started devoting to gardening. It wasn’t absolutely enjoyable in the beginning. It was a

mixed bag. But with time, she got completely absorbed into it and found her passion.

But keep it in mind that in the beginning, no pursuit is going to be as engaging and attractive as you dreamed it to be. For example, if golf attracts you and you initiate the learning of the golf, learning in the first few months is going to be hard. It wouldn’t give the joy you had thought it would provide. At this stage, your challenge of hitting the ball properly would be high and your skills of hitting the ball would be low. This is the stage of struggle. You would need to practise hard, train your eyes to focus on the small ball, balance your body and hit the ball in a rhythmic way. This synchronisation comes slowly after patient practice. Thus, when your skill is low and challenge is high, you will struggle. You would not enjoy the optimal experience in the golf.

Ask yourself, “Am I really interested in this game?”

At this stage, the key to success is ask yourself, “Can I upscale my skills?” If your answer is yes, then stay put in the game. After some practice, you would start hitting the ball properly and you would start enjoying it. Here, Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi says that you would enjoy the optimal experience and feel passionate about the game of golf.

But you should not be self-conscious and should leave everything at rest for some time. If you are constantly thinking about how others are perceiving you, you would not enjoy the game. Similarly, if you are too self-centred, and evaluate everything in terms of its utility, you won’t be interested in meeting interesting people and engaging in enjoyable activities. You won’t lose yourself to an intrinsic activity which gives no rewards but just the activity itself.

Feedback and advice may help you in knowing if you have the potential to thrive in an activity. It may help you push further into an engagement which later may become your real passion.

Does your passion match with your character strengths?

It’s easy to achieve success in an activity if it matches with your high character strengths. For example, if you are high on love of learning and curiosity, you can easily get absorbed in academia and research. But if you are strong on love, humility, social intelligence and kindness, you may do very well in guest, personal and business relationships. It’s easier to get passionate about an activity if it matches with your higher level character strengths.

So to figure out your passion, observe and think deeply about your existing interests, keep your eyes open for any option in life, find out your guilt and try new activities that attract you. At the same time, you should observe in which activity the time stops for you, when your consciousness expands, what your friends advise you about your engagements and what matches with your character strengths. And you would easily find out your passion and get really passionate about it.

The writer is an IPS officer and expert in applied positive psychology

