Working hard

Success coaches advise goal setting, focus, positive attitude, passion, motivation, ambition, perseverance

Everybody wants to be happy and successful. In the materialistic world, wealth creation being central to success, everybody wants to become a millionaire.

Unfortunately, not everybody’s chances of becoming a millionaire are the same, partially because the playing field is not even.

Even with change of yardstick from wealth to intelligence, fame, politics and art, the achievers will number around 1% only. Does it mean the balance 99% of people are failures? Absolutely not. As long as one is happy, healthy (both physically and mentally) and capable of following a decent lifestyle, one can surely be considered successful. Still a huge percentage of people are below such average or higher average life.

How to progress in life or business? Success coaches come with a big list of dos which include goal setting, focus, positive attitude, passion, motivation, ambition, and perseverance. There are lot many couplets in Thirukkural too about what is success or progress and how to attain them. Thiruvalluvar had written one full chapter on “Absence of laziness”, which I considered most important to attain and retain success in all walks of life.

I reproduce the meaning of few of those Kurals below: “Family reputation will be destroyed and faults will increase, in those unenthusiastic men who give way to laziness” (604); “Procrastination, forgetfulness, idleness and too much sleep — these four things form the vessel which is desired by those who want to get destroyed” (605); “Even if the wealth of an emperor ruling the earth come and join, it is rare to find a lazy one benefiting from it” (606); “If laziness rest on a state and its rulers, it will be enslaved by its foes” (608); “The ruler who has no sloth will attain all that was attained by the Lord who measured the world with his feet” (610).

