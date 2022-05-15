Words in the middle of grief

There are many who shy away from offering condolences, embarrassed and tongue-tied

There are many who shy away from offering condolences, embarrassed and tongue-tied

It is easier to talk in the middle of joy than in the middle of grief. It is easier to offer words of felicitation on birthdays, anniversaries, promotions and other celebratory events. Many may be heartfelt compliments, but many can also sound hollow with no real fervour, but it doesn’t matter when one is in a happy state of mind.

However, when we are with the grieving, we find it difficult to express our emotions. In fact, many feel uncomfortable in the presence of grief. Here again, there are those who genuinely grieve with the grieving, even without words, and others who may not feel keenly but try to sympathise with your situation.

But there are many who shy away from offering condolences, embarrassed and tongue-tied. People otherwise expressive and articulate have no words. Why is it so difficult for them to come right up and say the commonplace, “I am sorry this has happened. I can understand your grief”? I am surprised that people who have known you closely, personally and have connected with you during other times should keep away without placing a call of condolence?

They happen to run into you months or years after the unhappy event and talk normally about things as general as the weather without making even a passing reference to or addressing what you had gone through. If you cannot be with someone who is grieving a deep loss, you are not there at all. Is it a lack of a sense of empathy or a lack of confidence in handling such situations, forgetting that bereavement is a condition of life for all of us?

Many stand on ceremony and say they have not been formally informed by the family of the bereaved. If it is for a wedding you have been passed over, the pique is understandable, but to expect the bereaved to inform you of the tragic event in the middle of grief is cruel. In fact, calling on the bereaved unbidden is not in the same league as gatecrashing into a celebration. It is an act of grace and humanity.

People avoid the grieving because they do not know how to respond and the grieving are isolated when they most need community. Or people utter platitudes about life and death which are unwelcome at this moment, not understanding how glib such condolences can sound. There are others who ask you to “move on”, not understanding the loss happens in a moment but its aftermath lasts a lifetime. Shedding tears with those who understand is a catharsis the grieving need to make peace with what has happened.

The master story teller Anton Chekhov, in his story Misery, talks of a horse carriage driver who lost his young son three days ago and all that he wants to do is share his sorrow with someone. There are no willing listeners, his passengers ask him to get on with it and not indulge in his lament, oblivious to his grief and even resort to abuse and ridicule till the poor man having nowhere to turn, pours out his tale of woe to his tired old horse who “chewed, listened and breathed on his master’s hands”. The dumb animal had a grace.

sudhadevi_nayak@yahoo.com