They were centred on the number of mangoes even if the fruit is not in season

There was no stumbling block bigger than “word problems” in mathematics. It required a particular mental acumen, and in its absence, you walked on quicksand. One question or the other eventually devoured you.

The problems were invariably centred on mangoes even if the fruit is not in season. “If four mangoes cost ₹8, how much will one mango cost?” Discussing the question paper after the exam, my mother was aghast that I had arrived at ₹32 a mango! I confidently replied, “I cross-multiplied obviously!” What made it worse was my inability to understand the blunder! “But I will get step marks,” I persisted. “For what,” my mother asked. “My first step is correct! I have written four mangoes cost ₹8. I will get marks for that!”

Sometimes, the questions sent you on a day-dreaming trail. “If Ram, Shyam and Alice divided 21 mangoes among them, how many mangoes will each get?” While Ram and Shyam seemed related, the sudden mention of Alice piqued your curiosity. Had Alice stepped out of Wonderland and if so, how was she related to Ram and Shyam? As you pondered over the complicated possibilities in human relationships, precious exam time ticked away! You felt it would be amusing to write a fuzzy answer — the number of mangoes depends on how hungry Ram and Shyam were! Or if they ate so many mangoes, they would have a stomachache. But you knew the teacher would not tolerate humour.

The age-related problems were agonising. “Ten years ago, father was seven times as old as his son. Two years hence, he will be…” This fort could never be conquered. The first step was easy, and you wrote, “Let the father’s age be x and the son’s age be y.” After that, you hit a block. You took some bold strides and arrived at the answer where the father was half the son’s age! It did not look right, so you reversed the values and wrote the final result! Sometimes, you were certain the question was wrong and no wonder, you got funny answers!

Word problems had only one aim: to twist you into contorted postures instead of touching your nose straight. The distaste was extreme. As a child, you heard of an afterlife in heaven and hell. You were certain that hell was filled with word problems to solve eternally.

