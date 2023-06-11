Women in the corner room

June 11, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST

Women are taking up leadership roles at work. Too many expectations put pressure on them, and they are not well rewarded for their contributions, which, at times, just get ignored or are taken for granted. The anxiety levels at work and home too are growing for them.

A newly promoted woman chief struggled to get people into office or meetings during Friday afternoons and Monday mornings. Her own executive assistant was not in office at that time. Customers were complaining and sales seemed to be going down. When she issued a circular demanding physical presence at office, it shocked people. She was booed by both women and men, citing the need for work-life balance. Her own family was not fully supporting her as they wanted her contribution at home too. Work-life balance was not there for her.

She had been in touch, and we met and discussed the issue. An open discussion with the Board and her leadership team was initiated. She demanded from me a solution that has work-life balance and performance. But my job was to help her find her solutions and discuss them, while allowing her to choose what she deems fit as she is in the driver’s seat. She also shared that as a young grandmother, she was unable to spend time with her only grandchild because of stress at work. She was guilty about mismanaging the household. In comparison with other spouses, mothers and grandmothers, she found herself different. Time off for personal relaxation came at a premium, and she would often take short naps. She felt bad that during her menopause, only a few understood and helped her at work and home. There was always a to-do list, and pressure would fill any free time.

She opened a dialogue in an open forum, saying she had been a daughter, sister, wife, mother and now a grandmother. People smirked and smiled. She showed data around the dipping numbers and increasing complaints from customers. Some people said that if she did not have time for her grandchild or for herself, it was her choice and they were not responsible for it. She announced that the poor results pointed to excess staff and a few people needed to be laid off. There was a sudden silence. She asked them for a solution.

We parted, saying that a second meeting would take place after three days in which some decisions needed to be taken. Remarks about her being cold-blooded, thinking only about herself or family fortunes kept coming back and forth. Some family members also fuelled the negative spiral around her. Very few folks offered her support and solace. It was time to take charge collectively, yet the “we” spirit was missing… it was more about me, myself.

At the next meeting, there was an ill-at-ease team with stiff silence. She opened the dialogue by asking for solutions or suggestions. Some people clearly said that they could not do without a job as age was not on their side and the job market was not good enough at the moment. The consensus was to cut the flab. She raised a point saying she does want to use consensus as an excuse to sack as she does not believe in it.

I was taken aback, and said I was happy to hear what she wanted to do. She accepted that and said that it was not in her control to change age or create a better job market. When she was a vital decision maker, how could she allow this to happen to any of her team members. The atmosphere which was earlier up against her for not allowing work-life balance suddenly was towards her with some hope for thinking and acting.

To make the most for the next two quarters, they decided to take turns with very few people taking off on Friday afternoons or Monday mornings. A show of hands was asked for. It was made clear that those who were not okay with the decision may be the first ones to be seen off.

She stood up emotionally and said that she would not sack anyone. “We can all take a small pay cut and seniors can take a bit more (which means her cut will be the highest, though she had to work hard the most) than the juniors, but the team shall remain together and intact.

Customer complaints are not going to be left unattended to for more than one working day. A standing applause followed. Stewardship was in action and a strong legacy was to be left behind. I felt the collective consciousness had awakened.

