Women and the vote

Elections in India are a carnival of colour, emotions and heated (in more ways than one) campaigning. As a 16-year-old with my family roots and home in Uttar Pradesh and my schooling in Delhi, I have always felt I live in, and have the perspective of, two worlds. It’s this which drove me to examine the intricate dynamics of voting patterns among young women voters with a specific focus on the influence of geographical factors, namely rural versus urban environments.

I set out to carry out my own research, exploring the nuanced factors shaping electoral decisions among young women in the rural town of Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh, and the urban landscape of New Delhi. In the vast landscape of Indian democracy, a noteworthy shift has taken place — the increasing influence of the “woman factor” in electoral dynamics. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, more women voted than men. The Assembly elections in States such as Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have also seen this trend, intensifying the competition for the crucial woman vote among political parties.

According to the Economic Survey, 2022-23, 65% of India’s population resides in rural areas, with women constituting 48%, underscoring their growth as a political constituency with their own specific aims and aspirations. My research included surveys of over 500 young women voters to gather primary data. Direct contact was crucial to get reliable results. Hence, independent samples were used to avoid any external influences.

A series of steps were taken to minimise bias. First, the surveys were anonymous, and any doubts participants had were clarified while assuring them of confidentiality. The surveys focused on women aged 18 to 23, who were high school graduates and included participants from Padrauna and Delhi, taking into account different socio-economic backgrounds.

The findings were fascinating, highlighting significant disparities in voting intentions and considerations between rural and urban women and underscoring the pivotal role of education in enhancing women’s political engagement. While women from rural India exhibit a stronger commitment to voting, influenced by factors such as community ties and local engagement, women from urban India prioritise development-related concerns owing to the complexities of urban living and heightened awareness of inequalities.

In rural India, the survey shows that voting goes beyond personal choice; it becomes a potent instrument for societal change. This is evident as a striking 80% of respondents from rural areas expressed their commitment to voting. In contrast, urban respondents, standing at 53.7%, lag behind their rural counterparts.

The dynamics in rural areas often place women at a crossroads of tradition and modernity, where political decisions have a direct impact on their daily lives.

This trend is consistent with earlier research, such as Siddharta Mukherji’s “Understanding urban-rural patterns of BJP campaigning in U.P. (Lok Sabha Elections 2014)”, which found a consistent higher voter turnout among rural women than their urban counterparts. In rural settings, women grapple with unique challenges, including limited access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Consequently, the electoral process becomes a crucial avenue for them to voice concerns and advocate for policies addressing their needs. The survey’s next question, “If yes, why will you vote?,” uncovered a fascinating facet of rural voting dynamics. Remarkably, half the surveyed rural women expressed a specific candidate preference, revealing the nuanced factors shaping electoral decisions in these communities. In rural settings, where personal connections hold a substantial sway, women tend to base their voting choices on a blend of personal relationships, trust, and familiarity with candidates.

Conversely, the survey conducted in urban India revealed dissatisfaction as a prevalent reason for voting. This distinction between rural and urban perspectives can be attributed to diverse challenges and opportunities. In urban India, rapid development coexists with heightened competition, resource scarcity, and infrastructure constraints, contributing to a general sense of discontent.

A similarity was found in question 3 as the majority of responses from both rural and urban India were that people do not vote as a result of lack of information. In both urban and rural India, women voters face a major knowledge gap that affects their capacity to make informed decisions during elections. Women’s access to information about political candidates, their policies, and the voting process may be hampered in rural areas by low literacy rates and restricted access to educational resources. Furthermore, women’s engagement in public areas may be restricted by cultural norms and societal expectations, which could limit their exposure to political campaigns and discussions. In urban India, there seems to be a growing trend that as a result of social media, there is an abundance of information. However, there still seems to be a lack of factual, unbiased information. What was very heartening to see was the responses to a survey question which asked, “What factors do you consider before voting for a particular party/candidate?” Among urban women, 70.7% said they voted based on development schemes, while 50.5% of rural women said they would vote based on development.

Last, asked what they thought would encourage more women to vote, both groups said education should be focused on creating more awareness. Education promotes civic participation.

For me, the experience of carrying out this research has been an eye-opener. It emphasises the critical need for tailored approaches to women’s empowerment that address the unique challenges and aspirations of urban and rural Indian women. There should be more inclusive policies and actions informed by a deep understanding of the diverse realities faced by women across the urban-rural spectrum.

However, what struck me the most was the positivity and enthusiasm I found among young women in Uttar Pradesh and that was a stark contrast to urban women. As I interviewed Anjali, just 18, who had never travelled outside her village, she told me why voting was important to her. Toilets have come for the women in our village, clean cooking gas and free rations, she said, that is the power of my vote.

Hope, optimism and a determination to succeed against all odds — that was the common mantra for the girls I met in Padrauna. In contrast to women in urban areas, their lived reality is different and challenging — from economically weak backgrounds and facing a lack of education and job opportunities as well as outdated mindsets but their self-belief and visible confidence in India’s development is what is driving women empowerment in India. India’s Nari Shakti is thriving in our villages.

