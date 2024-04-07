Quenching our thirst, without any fanfare

April 07, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST

Autorickshaws slowed down and came to a halt. Many two-wheelers followed suit. A few swanky cars stopped too. A truck and a van arrived. The occupants made a beeline towards a makeshift stall by the side of the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was busy readying his wares on a table under a canopy made with a cloth and some bamboo poles. The scorching sun had told him that there would be a steady flow of customers. A small amount changed hands, and sombus (tumblers) filled with a deep-brown salted drink, topped with pieces of green chilli and finely chopped onion, were given in return. On offer were three types of chutney — coriander, mint, and tomato — to give that extra zing. Eager hands clutched the tumblers and emptied them in no time.

The conversation revolved around the relentless heat and local news. As one group moved away, satisfaction writ large on faces, another took the place. The drink in question was the fermented ragi koozh made from cooked ragi flour. With buttermilk added to it, there is nothing to beat this drink during the summer months. For the weary traveller, it provides a sense of satiety, keeping hunger at bay.

How many of us have tried this healthy drink without wrinkling our noses? The answer is, sadly, very few. I can hear our forefathers calling for more hands to popularise this wholesome drink. Teeny tiny ragi is eager to occupy that empty jar in your kitchen shelf. Will you let it in?

vidyav123@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.