Winding down

September 17, 2023 12:38 am | Updated September 16, 2023 02:21 pm IST

The word “holiday”, which was derived from an Old English word that meant a “holy day”, got associated with time off of work or studies over the course of time. It has a charm of its own to one and all: the child in the primary class, the teenager at school or college, the quill-driver in a private or public office, the man of brawn who wields the pickaxe, and the mechanic who turns the lathe, all welcome a holiday with the same spirit of joy. The popular greetings “Happy Holidays” during festive seasons seem to stem from the idea that holiday and happiness go together.

The weekends hold high hopes of carefree holidaying, reminding us of Charles Lamb’s observation that the prospect of a Sunday is more pleasurable than the “Sabbath recreations” themselves. A holiday is sweet, but the prospect of a holiday is sweeter.

If one needs proof of this one has only to peep into an office on a Friday. A holiday atmosphere sets in early in the afternoon and the staff begin to feel relaxed. The current files on the table are consigned to the nearby rack. The clerk who receives the mail bundles up the official letters since distributing them on a Friday will entail displeasure of his colleagues. Most of them get busy attending to phone calls from friends or relatives. All items of work, big or small, are postponed to that unfortunate day in the week, the “black Monday” with the dreary four to follow. Some staff members manage to sneak out a few minutes early. Blue collar workers, like those engaged in construction work, equally welcome Saturday evenings as they get their weekly wages and there is no work the following day.

Despite the call from public-spirited persons that there should be fewer holidays, the annual list of holidays continues to be a lengthy document at least in government offices, thanks to the several festivals, birthdays and anniversaries. However, according to the latest ILO statistics, the average hours of work per week per employed person is much higher in our country (47.7), than that in the U.S. (36.4), the U.K. (35.9) or Japan (36.6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who silently pray for fewer holidays in middle-class homes are the homemakers. Their routine is thrown out of gear on a holiday when everybody in the house takes things easy. Each prefers to bathe and dine at his or her own convenience, and there are the guests. There is hardly any peace, with the children making their presence felt. To the head of the household also, a holiday is not an unmixed blessing as the demand on the purse increases with the inevitable family outings.

A weekend break is intended to rejuvenate the worker who toils for five or six days. However, only a few can properly plan a weekend. A popular means of relaxation for the people of the West is to go out to the countryside once a week where they take to fishing and golf. The story goes that a leading English lawyer preferred staying in his country home on the weekly holiday to a handsome fee at his London chambers. For our average city dweller, however, such weekly excursions are unaffordable luxuries.

Even during the lockdown, people cooped up in homes with less than usual activity were advised by psychologists to take time off and relax in places close to home where one feels less stressed, as it is important for mental and physical wellbeing. It is therefore not surprising that some health-conscious executives, who work remotely almost 24x7, make a point of combining their work and vacation by taking their work with them to hotels or resorts.

I wonder what would happen if essential services like the railways and roadways start availing themselves of these holidays. Even on those rare holidays when we do not get the day’s newspaper, we are a little out of sorts. All said and done, a holiday is a holiday which one welcomes, whether one could use it to advantage or not.

ramaraon2014@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.