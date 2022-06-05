Win some, lose some

Life is an admixture of positives and negatives, the good and the bad

One concept from Dale Carnegie’s “How to Stop Worrying and Start Living” that has influenced me a lot has been the law of averages. By that, almost each spell of bad luck can be offset by a windfall somewhere else. It is for us to recognise that.

In my 73 years of existence, I have faced an admixture of positives and negatives. Whenever I faced setbacks, I tried to focus on Shelley’s famous lines, “When winter comes, can spring be far behind?” Similarly, whenever I suffered losses, I have tried to console myself with, “Things could have been worse.”

The other day, I deposited a cheque favouring a close relative. I felt smug that pretty soon I would be receiving a pleasant message from the other party. Yes, a call did come — but not from the beneficiary. Instead, it was from an officer of the bank where I had handed over the cheque. I was told that I had entered a wrong account number on the deposit slip. The officer’s alertness helped me to rectify a major error. Otherwise, the amount would have been credited to a total stranger. I could not even crib about the possible erroneous payment, since the wrong account had been entered by me.

Another episode occurred some four decades ago. It so happened that just before I boarded a Hyderabad-bound train at the New Delhi Railway Station, a friend handed over a bag meant for his folks in Hyderabad. When the train reached the Secunderabad station, I decided to alight and make my way to my parent’s house. About an hour later, I found that the bag must have been left behind on the train. My ever-pragmatic mother suggested that I rush to the Hyderabad station and raise my problem with the staff there. They would surely help me out. To my bewilderment, I learnt that the train had been held up at the outer signal for over an hour. The moment it arrived, I managed to locate my compartment. The bag was still there.

Before that, I used to blame the Railways whenever the trains were running late. However, it was such a delay that saved me from a potential embarrassment.

It may not be totally incorrect to state that most of our misfortunes may have been self-inflicted. This brings to mind the statement of a wag, “If you could kick the person responsible for the majority of your problems, you would not be able to sit down for six months.”

Thus, if you are able to safely emerge from a self-created situation, should you not attribute that to your good fortune? Also, must we always associate good luck with material things such as lottery earnings (which, in any case, are now almost banned), or inheritance of a property?

There have been a few situations where my carelessness has come to my rescue. Once, some 10 minutes after I left my residence, I discovered that I had left my wallet behind. Once home, I noticed that I had not switched off the gas cylinder. A possible disaster was thus averted.

On the issue of “things could have been worse”, I am reminded of a tale concerning a person whose costly hat was blown off onto a busy road by a strong gust of wind. There it was crushed by a heavy truck. Still, he was totally unfazed. His reasoning: “What if my head was under the hat when the truck ran over it!”

