Why university?

February 12, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST

What is a university? As Parliament is the temple of democracy, a university is the temple of human intellectual upbringing. When I asked my mates what a university mean to them, as expected, I received myriad answers based on their social, cultural and political background. Sadly, none of them produced an organic answer.

A university is a world in itself. Why so? A world has many countries, representing religions, cultures, history, political institutions, economic systems and different bodies established or formed to do functions pertaining to their respective fields. Likewise, a university too have such an essence. A university is where people from different backgrounds, cultures, religions (beliefs) and mindsets come and take part not only in academics but also in other fields.

By and large, we are an ethnic society. By the time, we are about to enter a university, we have established a preconceived notion of other religions, cultures, history and systems of governance. In a university, we realise that what we had in our mind is not the reality in its totality. Here, we condemn our own prejudices. Through debate, discussion and discourse, we understand the intricacies of India’s diversity which has kept the nation united.

People with different ideology debate issues of national and international interests with facts and ratiocinations. There is free speech, inclusive participation and respect for what one projects. A kind of utopian society.

A section is found to be left wing, one to be right wing and another with a centrist leaning. A few Ambedkarites and a few Gandhians. With all such heterogeneous intellectual mindsets, often a healthy discussion takes place. This happens at international forums and in our country too. From classroom to the library and canteen, many a time, the solutions proposed by university students in matters of national and international interests are befitting — their articles and voices in media stand testimony to it.

A group of students organises society to serve purposes pertaining to the sphere of social contribution. There, one comprehends the intricacies of organisational administration which turns him or her into a leader in the post-university life phase.

Every professor does have an ideological leaning and on that basis tries to deliver the lectures. They have their fixed number of readers whom they entertain. But, there is always an iconoclast in class who argue with the professor and project the other side of what has been lectured. Unfortunately, most often it happens that disagreement leads to egoism and less marks in examination. In other way round, university also teaches that if you have power, you can dominate others. It makes us more egoistic, vengeful and unnecessarily dominant.

It is not always about political philosophy and sociocultural aspects. There is other exposure too which is profound in reality. In our university, Jamia Millia Islamia, there is an axiom that whoever comes here becomes a poet. People learn poetry and the art of poetic phrasing. From the remote parts of the country, people embrace social etiquettes. Between reality and fantasy, there is a space, though invisible, which we call love as people fall head over heels for others.

